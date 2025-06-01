Kyle Larson Drowns in Deep Regret Despite Heartfelt Apology to Roger Penske’s Star Champion

Folks, when you’re driving a race car at over 200 mph, what’s the troubling situation you can think of? Losing the win on the last lap? Or is the heat? For Kyle Larson, it was a stomach bug at one running of the Coca-Cola 600. “I don’t remember what year it was, but I had a stomach bug going on — and yeah, we had to relieve some pressure. It felt good, but it was miserable. Very miserable,” Larson said in a mix of embarrassment and pain. He shot out of the car and ran back to his trailer, all without anyone noticing! Now, a few months after he revealed his run in with stomach issues, Larson has another story of an embarrassing incident from the Indy 500, when he called out a rival for their moment on the track.

One of the most talked-about moments from the chaotic 2025 Indy 500 wasn’t on track during the race—it happened during the warmup laps when Scott McLaughlin crashed out before even taking an official lap. As McLaughlin sat stranded in his wrecked car, Kyle Larson sped past him and gave us a sarcastic thumbs-up. Larson’s on-board camera caught him muttering, “Somebody just crashed, f—— idiot.” Larson even gave him a thumbs-up! The gesture simply sparked controversy and created plenty of buzz online.

Larson quickly apologized. Scott McLaughlin responded with Grace, acknowledging Larson’s slip-up. “I mean, I’ve got a tremendous amount of respect for Kyle. I just love poking shit at everyone too. My tweet was a big of like making fun of that whole conversation because that’s been such a big piece. But also I wasn’t going to let him off the hook for that either. So, that’s the type of person I am. To his credit, Kyle, he texted me and apologized and didn’t mean it, and I know he didn’t. He’s a really respectful racer. You know, and kudos to him for even reaching out, he didn’t need to. He doesn’t care about IndyCar, you know what I mean. So, yeah.”

Explaining his side of the story ahead of the Cracker-Barrel 400, Larson said, “Yeah, yeah, no, I felt really bad, you know, even before I knew that it hit the internet. So, yeah, I was just, you know, I was frustrated because the rain was so light and the delay of, you know, the track drying when it was already dry, you know, it took whatever it was like, 45 minutes, and then, you know, we’re coming to get lights out to go green and I see somebody crash and so then I just kind of reacted and, you know, with more frustration and, yeah, I shouldn’t have done that.”

When you’re under a deadline to finish a race and then fly 500 miles to race in a different car, there are going to be moments of frustration. Moreover, Rick Hendrick had it clear. The Coca-Cola 600 was the priority, and if he had to pull out of the Indy 500, so be it. Add to that the grueling effect running two of the biggest races has on your body, and you see Larson’s point.

“So, you know, I wish, you know, it’s all of us, everybody here, you know, everybody, you know, in life wishes that they could go back and not do something or do something differently. That’s one of those moments for me and I feel like I’m usually pretty good about not keying up or not, you know, doing gestures and stuff, but, yeah, I just kind of let my frustration get the best of me there. So, it was a bit embarrassing and, you know, I felt bad, you know, you never want to see anybody crash out of the biggest race in the world before the green and somebody who, you know, has always been super respectful to me and really nice to me and, yeah, I just, I didn’t even realize it was him until I was, you know, close to alongside of him. So, yeah, I just wish I could have taken it back,” Larson added.

Larson’s right. Remember back in 2010 when Kyle Busch flipped off a NASCAR official after being handed a speeding violation? Rowdy was fined $25,000 and two extra laps of penalties. And while Larson may not have given the bird, his point stands. Actions have consequences. It was best described by Chase Briscoe, who once said, “I’ve still never given one. I’ve gotten a lot more, but I’ve still never given one out. I just feel like it’s such a disrespectful thing. It makes me mad when I get one because I’m like, “Why are you mad we’re racing hard? That is the whole point of why we’re out here. Even if a camera is not on you, don’t be a sore loser. If you want to get back home and be mad, then be mad. You never know who could be watching — a car owner, a sponsor.”

Coming back to the Indy 500, McLaughlin has no hard feelings. “I understand it, I do. I mean, you know, they know it’s logistically tough regardless and when you have a delay like that, I heard it was only 40 minutes. I mean, 40 minutes is cutting it pretty close in my book, even to do it. So, maybe, do the two series need to come together and talk about different times or whatever? At the same time, the Indy is Indy and the 600 is the 600, and if you want to run the risk of doing that, that’s up to you.”

As Kyle Larson takes to the next race at Nashville with his chin up, he has something to say about the increasing horsepower debate.

Is Larson going for another running of the Double?

Going for the Double two years in a row, that too without success, tends to have an effect on you. Even Tony Stewart, the guy who managed to complete the Double, did so in alternate years. While most fans thought Kyle Larson would make it a third time, Yung Money doesn’t see the attempt happening.

Talking about it, he revealed, “Because everything has just got to go perfect. Even looking at the year before, there was a crash (in the Indy 500) toward the end and a wheel went over the fence and there was a long delay. Even something like that, that’s not even weather-related, would probably limit me, or anybody, attempting the double. You just don’t have much time.”

It seems that the crash might not have played a role in influencing his decision or his mentality for the Coca-Cola 600. “You never know, but I wouldn’t say that’s accurate. It’s easy for the public or whoever to say, ‘Mentally he wasn’t there. He wasn’t ready for a reset after crashing in the 500.’ Honestly, I felt really good. The plan flight went really well. We were cracking normal conversation and I’d forgotten (about the wreck) by the time I got in the Cup car. I just made a mistake in the Cup car and got loose and hit the wall. That had nothing to do with what went on at the 500.”