Kyle Larson Eyes Motorsport’s Greatest Prize in Europe After Indy 500 Agony

“I’m bummed out on how it all went. I feel like I let myself down, let everybody else down. It’s not a very good feeling.” The dejection and disappointment that gripped Kyle Larson just a month ago seemed overpowering. After his rain-drenched ‘Double’ effort in 2024, Larson’s 2025 attempt also went down the drain with double crashes in both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600. Yet Larson’s enthusiasm is unabated, as evident recently.

The Hendrick Motorsports star is the epitome of versatility. Kyle Larson has been chasing racing achievements like a predator out on a hunting spree. Despite his 2025 Indy 500 disappointment, that tireless hunger for more medals persists – and Larson is aiming for another one in an endurance sports car race in Le Mans, France.

Kyle Larson drops a new goal

‘Bucket list’ is an important term in Kyle Larson’s dictionary. Over his star-studded career, Larson has embarked on several new adventures. The year 2021 stands out in this regard – Larson clinched the Chili Bowl, the Knoxville Nationals, the Prairie Dirt Classic, and the NASCAR Cup Series championship all in one season. That incredible prowess has persisted, as Larson fetched his third Knoxville victory in 2024 and also his third Chili Bowl in 2025. This insatiable hunger for more glory is what quickly snuffs out his disappointment over one race. Chad Knaus, HMS’ Vice President of Competition, perfectly described Larson’s ‘short memory’: “He doesn’t get emotional and carry weight on his shoulders. Maybe they have a bad race or whatever it may be, he’s like water off a duck’s back.”

That is why Kyle Larson forgot his Indy 500 woes and is rolling up his sleeves for another off-NASCAR endeavor. ‘American Thunder’, the new Amazon Prime documentary covering the Garage 56 project, inspired Larson. He confessed his new obsession to Jimmie Johnson: “I just recently watched the documentary that you guys have done for Garage 56, for Le Mans. I haven’t really seen anything of Le Mans. I’m always racing on the weekend when that race is going on, so it’s hard for me to follow along…I had no clue, all the parades and pageantry for that event. It looks like Europe’s version of the Indy 500, if not better in a lot of ways…I would love to go to that event. “

With Kyle Larson‘s immense experience in tackling new endeavors, this new interest is hardly surprising. Larson reflected on his ventures so far: “For me, right now, I mean, I’ve done a lot. I don’t have anything that’s like right out there in front of me. I think there’d be other things as I stop full-time racing.” However, attempting the prestigious Le Mans event is something still on his list. And that is why Larson is aiming for it: “Man, I heard all sorts of good things about it from Chad or Jeff for the last couple of years. Actually getting to see a film of it behind the scenes, I thought was amazing. So I would say that one for sure would be something I’d like to do someday.”

What is more, the event holds a hallowed memory for his own team. The efforts to preserve that memory are also unique.

Every speck of dust is precious

A gigantic event comes with gigantic rewards. That is what Jimmie Johnson, a 7-time Cup Series champion fetched in 2023. In NASCAR’s Garage 56 entry at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Johnson wheeled the Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. He completed 285 laps of the 8.4-mile circuit and crossed the finish line in 39th position. Regardless of the lower position, it marked a successful joint effort of NASCAR, Hendrick, Chevrolet, and Goodyear. So the new documentary details the program’s impact and legacy. What its epilogue also showcased was the coating and preservation of that car in as-raced form. That caked-on dirt, the pitted paint, and the smudges and of fluid were all part of the car’s story.

HMS executive Ben Wright highlighted the importance of those dirty details. “It just upped the cool factor. I think it just embodied everything you just went through, right? We just put this car through its paces, did all of this, finished the event. It just preserved it and gave it — I don’t know if aura is the right word — but it just made it way cooler.” IMSA president John Doonan also shared, “Once we…completed the journey for Garage 56, no one could ever take away from the dirt and grime and the race-worn elements of the car.”

Clearly, Jimmie Johnson’s entry in the Le Mans race is something held in deep regard. Now, Kyle Larson may add to that memory with a new ambition in mind.