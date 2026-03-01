Kyle Larson Faces Engine Scare Hours Before COTA Showdown

Kyle Larson macht sich bereit für das Training zum Food City 500 in Bristol, TN, USA, Nordamerika Kyle Larson gets ready to practice for the Food City 500 in Bristol, TN, USA, North America Copyright: imageBROKER/StephenxAxArcexActio ibliqx11493086.jpg Bitte beachten Sie die gesetzlichen Bestimmungen des deutschen Urheberrechtes hinsichtlich der Namensnennung des Fotografen im direkten Umfeld der Veröffentlichung Kyle Larson macht sich bereit für das Training zum Food City 500 in Bristol, TN, USA, Nordamerika Kyle Larson gets ready imago images 0772902354 Bitte beachten Sie die gesetzlichen Bestimmungen des deutschen Urheberrechtes hinsichtlich der Namensnennung des Fotografen im direkten Umfeld der Veröffentlichung

Kyle Larson macht sich bereit für das Training zum Food City 500 in Bristol, TN, USA, Nordamerika Kyle Larson gets ready to practice for the Food City 500 in Bristol, TN, USA, North America Copyright: imageBROKER/StephenxAxArcexActio ibliqx11493086.jpg Bitte beachten Sie die gesetzlichen Bestimmungen des deutschen Urheberrechtes hinsichtlich der Namensnennung des Fotografen im direkten Umfeld der Veröffentlichung Kyle Larson macht sich bereit für das Training zum Food City 500 in Bristol, TN, USA, Nordamerika Kyle Larson gets ready imago images 0772902354 Bitte beachten Sie die gesetzlichen Bestimmungen des deutschen Urheberrechtes hinsichtlich der Namensnennung des Fotografen im direkten Umfeld der Veröffentlichung

Kyle Larson entered the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season carrying the weight of a defending champion and the momentum of his second career title in 2025. But the early stretch of the new campaign hasn’t been kind. A chaotic Daytona 500 left him 16th, followed by a frustrating 32nd-place finish at EchoPark after an on-track incident derailed his day. Now, as the series heads to COTA, Larson is looking to reset his season. However, an unexpected engine scare on race morning has added fresh tension to an already pressured start, setting the stage for a dramatic race.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyle Larson’s team gambles on track position

When the garage opened on race morning, an unexpected jolt of concern hit the No. 5 camp. As reported by Jeff Gluck on X, “The computer showed some abnormal readings related to Kyle Larson’s engine when it was fired up this morning. The team spoke to NASCAR about what data it could access. NASCAR’s rule is if they plug in, team goes to the rear. Ultimately, the team decided not to do that. They are heading to the grid and will start the race.”

For a defending champion already navigating a rocky start to 2026, the timing couldn’t have been worse. But the decision to not plug in wasn’t reckless. Rather, if you examine closely, it was strategic. COTA’s 95-lap layout, with its punishing elevation changes, endless technical turns, and a massive back straight, heavily rewards track position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dropping to the rear on a road course early on can be a race-killer, especially with unpredictable braking zones, tight bottlenecks, and mid-pack chaos waiting to swallow cars whole. Larson is rolling off 15th, a launch point that still places him within striking distance of stage points and potential early-track gains.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Giving that up for a precautionary scan was a risk the team simply couldn’t justify. Instead, they’re betting that the early-morning readings were an anomaly and that the engine will hold together long enough for Klye Larson to settle into rhythm, execute strategy, and move forward ASAP.

It’s a calculated gamble, but one that aligns with the realities of COTA: survival early, opportunity late. If the No. 5 Camaro stays healthy, Kyle Larson could turn a morning scare into a much-needed rebound run. If not, this decision will become a major talking point long after the checkered flag flies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Analysts warn Larson’s season is slipping

On the latest episode of The Teardown, NASCAR insiders Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi pulled no punches while dissecting the move that turned Kyle Larson’s promising Atlanta race into an early-season disaster. Running third on the final lap of Stage 2, Larson dove low in his No. 5 Chevrolet, trying to force a three-wide squeeze beneath Shane van Gisbergen’s No. 97.

ADVERTISEMENT

The attempt backfired instantly. Kyle Larson slid into SVG’s lane at the exit of Turn 4, triggering contact that sent the defending champion spinning into the outside wall. The hit destroyed his car, ruined what had been a strong day, and left him limping away with a 32nd-place finish. Even worse, it dropped him to 21st in the standings after just two races. Now, this is a troubling spot for someone expected to fight for a repeat title.

Gluck made the stakes crystal clear: “The Kyle Larson one is really tough. This is a guy you’re thinking is going to contend for the regular-season championship. In order to win a championship this year, we’ve heard Denny Hamlin say you need to be in the top three in points in the regular season because of all the bonus points. You can’t be too far back.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bianchi echoed that concern, pointing directly to Larson’s decision-making. “That’s just a really bold move to make at that point in the race,” he said. “You don’t need to. Take your points. It’s a big-picture race. This is what we talked about with the No. 5 team with this format change. You need to have a big-picture perspective.”

As the season heads to COTA, the warning is clear: Kyle Larson can’t afford many more self-inflicted wounds. Whether this becomes a blip or a pattern may define the trajectory of his title defense.