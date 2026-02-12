Kyle Larson Follows Carson Hocevar’s ‘Long’ Path as Rick Hendrick Handpicks His Next Superstar

After the 2025 finale, the sky may be the limit for Kyle Larson. Rick Hendrick’s ‘golden boy’ fetched his second NASCAR Cup Series championship last season, establishing his superiority in the sport. While Larson’s talents have never been in question, his career seems to be taking on a sheen of brilliance never seen before. He is entering his legendary phase – and Hendrick is there to ensure it. Larson will now take the same long path as Carson Hocevar.

Inking a stable deal for Kyle Larson

“Kyle Larson isn’t going anywhere. The two-time Cup champion has signed a contract extension through 2031 to remain at Hendrick Motorsports (his contract was up after this season). Cliff Daniels has signed up for multiple additional years,” journalist Bob Pockrass wrote on X, eliciting a sea of fan reactions.

This marks only the latest milestone in a star-studded driver’s career. Since signing with Rick Hendrick’s team in 2021, Kyle Larson has fetched 26 of his 32 total race wins. He leads all drivers over that span in wins, runner-up finishes (18), top-five finishes (78), top-10 finishes (103), and laps led (7,149). Larson has also clinched three of NASCAR’s four crown jewel races: the Coca-Cola 600 (2021, Brickyard 400 (2024), and Southern 500 (2023). Only the Daytona 500 is missing, a race that is coming up this Sunday.

These achievements have made Kyle Larson a priority for Rick Hendrick, who decided on the five-year-long contract. This promise of stability resembles that of Spire Motorsports’ promise to Carson Hocevar. Despite a lengthy history of run-ins with rivals and rowdy behavior, Hocevar’s talents can hardly be dismissed. His 122 laps led in 2025 marked a career high while contending for multiple race victories. So Hocevar’s contract also fixed into the next decade.

Also, Kyle Larson’s No. 5 team foresees a bright future. His crew chief, Crew Daniels, with whom Larson has won races since 2021, also extended his contract. According to Jeffrey “JB” Brown, president of Hendrick Automotive Group, keeping the championship team together for years to come was “a no-brainer.”

Kyle Larson said, “We’ve accomplished a lot together, but I truly believe the best is still ahead. … I’m excited to keep chasing wins and championships with Cliff and the 5 team for many more years.”

While this sets a bright beginning for Rick Hendrick’s team, the fanbase also fluttered with excitement.

NASCAR fans hail their favorite racer

Kyle Larson’s longevity in NASCAR is something taken for granted. Given his towering presence in the sport, Rick Hendrick not only extended his contract but also his team’s and his sponsor, HendrickCars.com’s contracts. So one fan rejoiced: “Stability in driver, crew chief, manufacturer, sponsorship…even stability in paint scheme! Life is pretty good for the #5 fans these days!” Somebody else celebrated Larson and Daniels’ camaraderie. “Its cool they can sign both and let them continue their legacy in the hms 5 lfgggggggg.”

What’s more, other fans opined that Rick Hendrick‘s own career was on the line. Given Kyle Larson’s reputation, letting him go might have been disastrous for the Cup Series team. “The choice to stick around was kinda obvious. It would be insanity if he left,” one fan said.

Somebody else outlined the bright prospects of Hendrick’s long contract. They predicted that Kyle Larson would become a legend under the same banner: “Good for him. I think Larson’s going to finish out his career at Hendrick. I couldn’t see him going anywhere else. Other than committing full-time to his sprint car racing career after NASCAR retirement. That’s about all I could see.”

The same promise of stability may also be offered to other Hendrick drivers. One fan named two of them – Chase Elliott and William Byron – leaving out Alex Bowman, whose career prospects have been under scrutiny. “Definately no surprise. I can see Elliott, Byron, and Larson being there for the rest of their careers. Or damn near close. Larson is a no brainer.”

Clearly, fans are pumped to see Kyle Larson compete for years to come. Let’s wait and see what Rick Hendrick’s superstar has in store for us this year.