Kyle Larson Forever Indebted to Roger Penske After Seeing The Billionaire’s Grassroot Racing

In a sport known for its billion-dollar corporations, NASCAR’s legends often come from the humblest of beginnings. Small-town dirt tracks and grassroots circuits serve as proving grounds for the next generation of stars. Kyle “Yung Money” Larson is a living embodiment of that path. A sprint car phenom turned Cup Series champion. Larson has never abandoned his roots, continuing to compete in dirt track racing even at the peak of his stock car career. Over the years, his voice has become one of the most influential in elevating the status of grassroots motorsport. And now, thanks to a significant development involving Roger Penske, it seems Larson’s long-standing push to give dirt racing its due is finally getting its moment in the spotlight.

At the center of this push stands High Limit Racing, the brainchild of Kyle Larson and fellow sprint car veteran Brad Sweet. The brand was born in 2022 out of a desire to create a premier sprint car series that paid well, treated drivers fairly, and gave grassroots fans a world-class product. In just a few seasons, it has ballooned to over 50 race nights with a total purse exceeding $5 million. Meanwhile, under Penske’s leadership, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, often considered the crown jewel of American motorsport, has gradually opened its gates to dirt racing.

Events like the BC39 and Indiana Sprint Week have brought the roar of midgets and sprint cars inside Turn 3 of the Brickyard. It seems inevitable that these two worlds are on a collision course. HMS driver’s recent comments make clear just how aligned their futures may become.

Larson’s High Limit could soon feature at Penske’s IMS

Speaking at IMS ahead of the NASCAR weekend, Larson spoke about plans to expand the dirt footprint. “This is the most prestigious racetrack in the world.” The quote underlined his long-standing belief that legitimacy for grassroots motorsport must come from the top, and no top is higher than IMS. What stood out even more, however, was Larson’s acknowledgement of Penske’s presence at the event.”I saw a picture of Roger there last night. I don’t think he loves dirt racing, but I hope he had a good time with it and can see the impact that it has on grassroots racing.” In doing so, Kyle also gave a nod to a trait of Roger, which many team owners don’t possess.

Penske seems increasingly open to giving that system a home inside the world’s most historic venue. Larson continued, calling the BC39 “awesome”. He said, “I think it’s got the potential to grow into the biggest race of the year. I just hope they can keep investing, and maybe some other races, to grow grassroots racing.” It was as close to an open invitation as one could give. To not just maintain the dirt footprint at IMS, but to expand it. And with Larson himself reportedly open to bringing High Limit to the IMS dirt oval, the gears may already be in motion.

Cannon McIntosh bagged his second straight BC39 earlier this month after starting 19th in the 24-car field. He took home a sweet $20,039, yet the highlight from his post-race interview was his tribute to late USAC champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 starter Bryan Clauson. “To do it in honor of Bryan Clauson here at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway twice now, it’s just an honor. It’s all for him, and I’m sure he’s looking down, smiling and seeing another good race here.”

If High Limit Racing were to land at IMS, it could mark a pivotal moment for grassroots motorsport. A marquee event at the Brickyard would not boost High Limit’s national presence at a national level. It would also provide a spotlight on dirt racers on one of racing’s biggest stages. For Penske and IMS, it would be a bold step. This would honor tradition while investing in the sport’s future through the very system that produced stars like Larson.

Defending champ Kyle Larson returns to IMS for a Brickyard showdown

This weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series returns to the storied Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 2025 Brickyard 400 on July 27. It will feature a 160‑lap run around the 2.5‑mile oval. For Kyle Larson, the defending Brickyard champ, it marks his fourth stock-car start at “the Racing Capital of the World.” With a win, two top‑fives, and four top‑10s in seven oval starts at Indy, Larson’s track record speaks to consistency and a deep affinity for the place. However, his season so far has been anything but.

Kyle Larson’s current season has taken a rough turn. After winning at Kansas in May, crashes in both the Indy 500 and Coke 600, combined with several sub‑par finishes, have derailed momentum. With just one top‑five in eight races since May, he heads to Indy seeking redemption. He will be hoping this weekend’s performance can reset the narrative going into the summer stretch.

Larson made this clear in pre-race comments. He said, “It’s a privilege to get to run here. I would love a good run and hopefully put the bow on the Double stuff with another Brickyard 400 win.” Kyle’s remarks suggest he recognizes his strength at Indianapolis and plans to leverage it. And as crew chief Cliff Daniels noted, Larson’s adaptability and study‑of‑the‑data approach make him especially dangerous at a place that demands precision amid high speed.

A win here could serve as the spark to reignite his championship bid. More importantly, he could be back in contention for the regular season title and have a chance to win those all-important 15 playoff points.