Kyle Larson Gives Clean Chit to Daison Pursley After His Heartbreaking Crash in Hangtown 100

Kyle Larson had the Hangtown 100 winner’s trophy in the palm of his hand (almost). However, disaster struck when Larson got entangled with Daison Pursely. Abruptly, the two-time NASCAR Cup winner was spinning into the dirt of Placerville. Fans held their breath till the car finally fell on its side.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Unharmed, Larson climbed out. But everyone was shocked by what he did next. No rage. No pointing fingers. Instead, there was a sarcastic applause followed by a double thumbs-up for Daison for his actions. But, as the dust settled, Kyle Larson did something nobody expected. He showed maturity and understanding. Here’s what he really had to say.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyle Larson sees the bigger picture

“We had a great car, a good race going. Daison must have built a run on the cushion behind me. Surprised me on the entry to 1 and hit the grease. I had nowhere to go. Just a bummer, but I mean, I get it, just because, you know, my entry was closed off, so he had to pull the trigger right there. I wished it wouldn’t have happened, he wished it wouldn’t have happened,” Kyle Larson said in a post-race interview, summing up his Hangtown 100 race.

With just five laps to go, Larson was leading with confidence. However, as the next lap began, Daison Pursley, running second, saw his chance. Coming off the cushion, he carried speed into Turn 1, caught Larson off-guard, and immediately ended up in greasy track conditions.

Larson’s line was already shut. By the time Pursley slid in, the contact was unavoidable. His right rear clipped Larson’s left front. And suddenly, the race leader was airborne. The crowd watched in disbelief as Larson’s car spun almost four full rotations before crashing down on its side. Just like that, the Hangtown 100 flipped from Larson’s victory to Larson’s exit. Ironically, Pursley went on to win the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FloRacing (@floracing) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

And here’s the bigger twist: this wasn’t the first time the two tangled that night. Earlier, in Heat 1, with 10 laps to go, Larson was running fourth when the cars ahead slowed unexpectedly. He bumped the No.19 of Reinbold, went onto two wheels, nearly flipping, and then Pursley bumped into him from behind, sending Larson hopping off the track. He somehow saved it, made the feature, and lived to fight again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But his luck ran out in the main event. And Larson finally understood that dirt racing doesn’t owe you anything. Not even when you’re the best car on track. Sometimes the win slips away, and all that’s left is grace in the wreckage. You just have to accept things and move on.

A rough night for Larson’s protégé as well

Corey Day, Kyle Larson’s protégé, was experiencing a similar nightmare as his race tragically fell apart, too. The 19-year-old entered the Hangtown 100 with tremendous momentum and matched it with brave speed after being selected as the new driver of Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 17 Xfinity (O’Reilly Auto Parts Series) car.

ADVERTISEMENT

Day, who was running second behind his mentor, was not only surviving but also fighting, keeping Larson within striking distance while holding off a hard-charging Daison Pursley. In a pivotal display of strength on the dirt track, it briefly appeared as though Larson and Day, teacher and student, might finish 1-2.

Then, the moment that changed everything arrived. With 42 laps left, Day entered lapped traffic – a perfect recipe for disaster in dirt track racing. He clipped the left rear of Gavin Miller’s car. It was just a tap, almost invisible in real-time. However, that small contact sent Day’s No. 4K midget flipping violently four times into the Placerville night sky.

Corey Day’s car finally came to a rest with smoke coming out of the wreckage. Luckily, the driver crawled out under his own power. No stretcher. No panic. There was just a shaken, bruised teenager who’d just been reminded how fast dreams can turn into wreckage on dirt. The young star didn’t say much afterward. He simply put up a one-word post on X, summing up the impact of the incident: “Ouch.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of the race, Day was scored 22nd out of 25. This was a result that didn’t reflect the speed, the fight, or the promise he showed. However, in the end, Day (as well as Larson) walked away carrying the same truth: dirt racing never promises a fairytale, not even to its brightest talents.