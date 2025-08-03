Kyle Larson in Awe of His 19 YO Successor as He Remains Hopeful of His Future

For decades, Hendrick Motorsports has been NASCAR’s premier team. They consistently develop generational talent and dominate on track. In early 2025, HMS signed 19‑year‑old Corey Day to a multi‑year contract. Day will race part-time across the Xfinity, Truck, ARCA, and Trans Am series. That signing came after praise from both Kyle Larson and Jeff Gordon, who called him “the real deal”. His dirt‑track roots and raw speed echo traits Larson showed early in his career.

Day’s breakout came at Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP). Driving Kaulig Racing’s No. 17 in an Xfinity race, he finished second. This was notably a career‑best result for the youngster. On the wide, racy short oval, Day ran consistently below the apron and found grip. This mirrored his dirt racing driving style and was reminiscent of Kyle “Yung Money” Larson’s youth days, too. Day’s transition to pavement has been guided by Hendrick’s development support and extensive sprint car success. The resemblance between his and Larson’s past seasons is striking. And Larson recently spoke about this connection.

Kyle Larson’s successor in the making?

Larson, ahead of an Xfinity qualifying weekend, reflected on Day’s IRP run in which he finished second. He said, “It was good to see him have a strong run there. It was a track that I thought may suit his style, being able to move around and search for grip.” Larson’s praise highlights Day’s adaptability—key for thriving on short tracks like IRP, where finding grip across multiple lines is crucial. Continuing to talk about that quality, Larson added, “He was probably one of the first, if not the first, running below the apron that night and found some speed that way. So, it just lends itself to a dirt guy’s background, probably.” By pointing out Day’s unconventional line and natural feel, Larson validated his talent. He also drew a parallel between their similar dirt racing paths.

Larson offered further context on Day’s development. “He’s been slowly getting better here lately in the stock‑car stuff, and I’m sure gaining confidence. So, yeah, I’m hopeful and excited to see, you know, how he keeps going in the 17 car.” This encouragement suggests more than just admiration. Corey Day now drives select events in the No. 17 Kaulig car. This vehicle is an HMS‑backed ride used to test emerging talents. If his progress continues, a full-time NASCAR Cup opportunity may follow.

Larson’s faith could also be a significant signal to team management. If Day continues delivering results under pressure, Hendrick Motorsports may well view him as a long-term asset. A mentor‑mentee dynamic between Larson and Day is also possible if both compete in the Cup garage.

Larson then highlighted how hard it is today to learn stock cars, which makes it all the more important for them to mentor their juniors and keep them going. Praising Day for his efforts, he said, “I’m not sure where he is in qualifying currently, but we’re always cheering him on and it’s tough to learn, you know, these days with limited practice and no testing. You’re really reliant on the sim, that’s a complete guess. So, it’s much tougher for the young guys to learn these days. So, it’s been good to see him kind of figuring it out here lately.”

Larson confronts HMS’ pole drought on short tracks

As Hendrick Motorsports enters the home stretch of the regular season, all eyes are on their three front-running drivers. Each is still in the hunt for the regular-season title. Currently, HMS leads in overall consistency and points. But there is one elusive metric the powerhouse team has not cracked in years. Converting pole positions into short track victories. In fact, across more than half a decade, no HMS driver has managed to win a short track race from the front spot.

Kyle Larson, who starts this week’s Iowa race from third, addressed this issue during a pre-race media session. When asked why pole sitters have struggled so much since Denny Hamlin’s 2019 Bristol win, Larson was candid in his response. “That’s a surprising stat… I would have thought that a pole sitter had won in that amount of time… That’s wild.” He pointed out how tightly matched the field has become and how the Next Gen car has introduced more chaos into short-track racing. With qualifying no longer a reliable predictor of race-day success, the challenge is no longer just speed. It is survival.

Still, HMS remains the model of consistency this season. According to NASCAR, their drivers hold the top three spots in the regular-season standings with four races remaining. Larson sits third, only 15 points behind leader Chase Elliott, with William Byron between them. Larson said the team cooled off mid-season but has rebounded in recent races. Their continued title hunt underscores their performance, even without pole-to-win conversions.

Regardless of qualifying, Larson noted that short-track races often demand more than speed. Race management and adaptability matter more than starting position. If HMS can break the polar victory curse, it could be the statement moment they need in this strong championship run.