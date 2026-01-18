Kyle Larson Inks Historic Broadcast Deal With NASCAR’s Billion Dollar Partner

In 2025, NASCAR got many new eyeballs. One major reason for that was the diversity of broadcast partners on its roster, ranging from Amazon Prime’s streaming options to TNT Sports’ exciting coverage. A big name involved in popularizing the sport is Fox Sports 1, which is also part of the 7-year media deal. And this billion-dollar partner is not shying away from offering a ton of support to one of NASCAR’s finest – Kyle Larson.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kyle Larson’s series gets under the spotlight

“🚨 FloSports and @FS1 Rejoin To Co-Broadcast @HighLimitRacing in 2026! Six Races to Stream on FloRacing and FS1 Channels: • March 24 – Vado Speedway Park • April 21 – Eagle Raceway • May 19 – Grandview Speedway • June 3 – Red Cedar Speedway • July 16 – Eldora Speedway • September 23 – Kokomo Speedway,” FloRacing wrote in a post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

High Limit Racing, co-owned by Kyle Larson and his brother Brad Sweet, is on a path of expansion. The latest collaboration with Fs1, NASCAR’s mega broadcasting partner for six races in 2026, is just one piece of evidence. This marks a significant boost in Larson’s partnership with Fs1 after the broadcaster covered one race in 2025. That was HLR’s Joker’s Jackpot at the historic Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio.

Last year’s mid-July event offered a big payout of over $390,000 in purse money. The broadcast team consisted of sprint car racing analysts and pundits with Chase Raudman and Blake Anderson in the booth and Tony LaPorta providing insight from the pit area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The six-race schedule for 2026 comes after Kyle Larson’s star-studded 2025 season. Driving the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series, he won his second championship in 2025. Then he capped the season’s campaign with his second straight victory in the High Limit International main event in Perth, pocketing $110,000 in Australian dollars for the sprint car win.

All these achievements would naturally attract the top broadcasters of motorsports. And Fs1’s presence aligns with Kyle Larson’s goal for HLR, which he outlined last year. “When Brad Sweet and I formed Kubota High Limit Racing, the goal was always to take the sport to a new level,” he said. “FloRacing shares that vision with us and through their collaboration with FS1, along with Eldora Speedway, our drivers, teams, and sponsors will be showcased live on a national network.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Kyle Larson is hardly done with presenting his golden resume, as the good news keep coming.

Down for a fourth round?

Kyle Larson started 2025 with a bang. He won a Golden Driller Trophy in the Tulsa Shootout for micro sprints. And then, he followed that with his third title in the Chili Bowl Nationals for midget race cars. It seems that 2026 would be no different, as the two-time Golden Driller winner navigated the intensity of the Pole Shuffle at the Tulsa Shootout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyle Larson got into a head-to-head battle against rising talent Emerson Axsom. What’s more, he also had to beat the clock. Yet he found something extra in the dirt during his second lap. Clocking in at 12.693 seconds, Larson narrowly edged out Axsom’s 12.719. He overcame the battle of inches and milliseconds and clinched the pole for his Chili Bowl defense. However, Axom will start alongside him, with other talents like Blake Hahn and Christopher Bell not far behind.

Clearly, Kyle Larson’s relentless stride is gearing up for 2026. We can only wait and see the marvels that the HMS star will put on show for us.