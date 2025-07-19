Kyle Larson Issued Critical Warning by Driver After Deadly Crashes Plague Eldora

Kyle Larson isn’t just dabbling in sprint-car racing; he is a decorated veteran. Before his rise in NASCAR, Larson carried over his dirt prowess into winged sprint cars and midgets, notching six straight USAC wins during the 2020 Indiana “Midget Week,” and clinching the prestigious Knoxville Nationals in 2021, 2023, and again in 2024. In 2022, he helped launch the High Limit Racing series, later claiming its inaugural championship, while tallying over 46 victories in just 97 sprint-car starts.

At Eldora Speedway on July 17-18, during the build-up to the $200,000-to-win 42nd running of the Kings Royal weekend. Larson returned to High Limit competition in a high-stakes environment under the lights. He captured the $100,000 Kubota High Limit Racing Joker’s Jackpot on Wednesday, his 10th career win at the venue. But his long-standing rival on-track, David Gravel, with whom the former tangled at the “Knight Before” World of Outlaws feature, has had enough of Larson’s tactics.

Kyle Larson and Gravel’s battle spills into 2027 contract talks.

As Rico Abreu celebrated his second consecutive “The Knight Before” victory, the real fireworks ignited behind him, with Larson narrowly edging out Gravel for the final podium spot. Immediately after the checkered flag, as the dust settled, the two rival drivers collided on the track, leading to a heated exchange. The social media exchanges that followed further illuminated the depth of the animosity. Kyle Larson initially downplayed the incident, posting on X: “Just @DavidGravel and I ironing out the details of his 2027 High Limit contract tonight on the backstretch at Eldora. Still negotiating terms… mainly how he’ll handle racing against the best every night.@HighLimitRacing.”

The playful yet pointed jab suggested Larson viewed the on-track aggression as part of the game. However, Gravel’s response was anything but lighthearted, immediately quoting Larson’s tweet and unleashing a scathing retort, “Two of your top drivers got hurt this week, maybe that would open your eyes on how to race with respect. If you and all your fans think that how you race in a sprint car is racing with respect, you are fooled. I will take all the smoke. As far as the contract, better make it good.” But this comment hints at a pattern of behavior from Larson that Gravel finds disrespectful and dangerous.

In a post-race interview, Gravel continued to elaborate on his frustration with Larson’s aggressive driving style, making it clear that his patience had worn thin. “I don’t know if I’m satisfied. [Larson] has been running me the same way for the last couple of weeks, it started [ed] at Huset’s,” said Gravel. “He’s got a vendetta towards us, and we could keep playing that game, but eventually it’s not gonna be good.” Post the race, the two drivers were escorted to the World of Outlaws command center, as reported by an insider, confirming the seriousness of the incident. This meant a mandatory visit with the WoO official Carlton Remers, who was far from pleased.

Following a brief but tense meeting, both drivers emerged from the center, leaving a palpable sense of unresolved conflict in the air. Gravel further admonished Larson’s conduct, declaring, “He should be a professional. He thinks our team’s not professional. But he should be the ultimate professional, and he’s not driving like that on the racetrack. We’re friends, but I guess right now we’re not.” His words painted a picture of a relationship strained to its breaking point, highlighting a perceived double standard in Larson’s professional demeanor on and off the track.

Perhaps the most revealing aspect of Gravel’s frustration came with his pointed reminder about the nature of their respective careers. Gravel stated, “[Larson] running third or fourth this race doesn’t change his life. He doesn’t do this for a living. And he’s gotta remember that. We’ll see [what happens going forward].” While Larson primarily races sprint cars for passion and as a supplement to his lucrative NASCAR career, Gravel, who currently leads the World of Outlaws points standings with 10 wins this year, makes his living solely from sprint car racing. But this rivalry dates back to a long-standing history between the two drivers.

Their rivalry stretches back to the memorable clash at the 2020 Knoxville National, where Gravel ultimately triumphed over Larson. A significant moment also dates back to 2020, when a suspension for Larson in NASCAR opened a potential door for Gravel to step into a Hendrick Motorsports opportunity. However, Larson’s eventual return effectively closed that door. Their intense battle for 3rd place on the final lap of the 30-lap feature was a microcosm of their ongoing friction. With contracts looming and tempers still simmering, the track may not be the only place where battles are decided.

Eldora’s mayhem sends Kyle Larson’s top drivers to the hospital.

The Joker’s Jackpot at Eldora Speedway took a shocking turn before the race could even settle into rhythm. As soon as the green flag waved, 6 sprint cars, including stars like Tyler Courtney, Buddy Kofoid, and Hunter Schuerenberg, were caught in a violent crash entering Turn 1. Courtney’s #7BC flipped multiple times and slammed wing-first into the fence, sparking a 20-minute red flag.

While several drivers climbed out on their own, Courtney’s condition drew immediate concern. High Limit Racing officials later confirmed, “Tyler Courtney was extracted and communicating with officials after the opening lap crash. He will be transported for further evaluation.” Courtney, currently 2nd in the championship standings, was rushed to the hospital, putting his Kings Royal appearance in jeopardy.

Kubota High Limit Racing issues an additional update: “Courtney was alert and communicating with the safety crews after the crash.” The wreck didn’t just shake the points ladder; it served as a sobering reminder of the danger embedded in dirt racing’s electric atmosphere. What began as a race for glory became a stark reminder of how quickly dirt dreams can derail.