Kyle Larson Issues Bold Message as High Limit Racing Quietly Raises the International Bar

$100,000 AUD. Last year, Kyle Larson flew halfway across the world, showed up at Perth Motorplex, and did what Kyle Larson usually does. He won and took home the aforementioned amount – the richest single payday in Australian sprint car history. Now, Larson is coming back for the 2025 High Limit Racing International, and this time it’s different. He isn’t arriving alone.

With a growing list of American sprint car stars joining the trip and an increased winner’s prize, Larson is quietly turning a prestigious Australian race into something much bigger. His message is clear: this isn’t just an exhibition anymore. Instead, it’s becoming an international measuring stick.

Kyle Larson sets the tone for the battle down under

“It’s going to be an awesome event, having all your same Australian guys that were there last year are gonna be back. Hopefully, some more will make their way over. As you mentioned, a lot more Americans, I think, Buddy is even running. I feel like, in my opinion, I mean it’s got to be the toughest Australian event of the season,” Kyle Larson recently revealed in an interview.

And Kyle Larson isn’t hyping up Perth Motorplex just to be polite. He’s laying down a marker. The second edition of the Kubota High Limit Racing International is quietly turning into something Australia hasn’t seen before. It’s becoming a true collision between domestic dominance and American sprint car firepower.

According to FloRacing, 11 American drivers are scheduled to compete from December 28–30, instantly raising the competitive ceiling. Buddy Kofoid is headlining that list, joined by Brad Sweet, Carson Macedo, Rico Abreu, Aaron Reutzel, Corey Day, Cole Macedo, Brock Zearfoss, Justin Whittall, and Xavier Doney. It’s not a token international presence. But rather a full-blown invasion.

And then there’s the money. This year’s winner will take home $110,000 AUD (10,000 more than last year) – roughly $71,000 USD. In sprint car racing, that kind of payout changes the mentality. This isn’t a fun offseason trip anymore. It’s a race that demands preparation, commitment, and absolute execution.

Which brings everything back to Kyle Larson.

His chances of winning again are, frankly, high. Earlier this season alone, Larson stacked up nine sprint car victories. This includes a six-figure payday at the High Limit Joker’s Jackpot at Eldora, a win at Tulare, a Knoxville Nationals preliminary triumph, and four World of Outlaws victories. He arrives in Perth not as a guest star, but as the benchmark everyone else has to beat.

Adding even more intrigue is Buddy Kofoid (who Larson mentioned), who will make his first-ever appearance at Perth Motorplex. Kofoid is coming off a monster 2025 season driving for Roth Motorsports on the World of Outlaws tour, recording a million-dollar year and finishing as the nation’s highest-earning sprint car driver, according to SprintCarRatings.com.

His 13 wins included a massive $250,000 Huset’s High Bank Nationals victory, a $55,555 Eagle Nationals payday with High Limit Racing, a triumph at the Ironman 55 at I-55, and a season-ending win at the World Finals in Charlotte. Perth Motorplex isn’t just hosting a race this December. It’s hosting a proving ground, and Larson is daring the world to take him on.

Larson enters 2026 Chili Bowl Nationals

The Chili Bowl Nationals are still about a month away, but the tone for 2026 has already been set. And unsurprisingly, it starts with Kyle Larson. The defending champion has officially filed his entry for the sport’s most chaotic and celebrated dirt event, confirming he’ll once again take on the madness inside the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, from January 12–17.

Larson’s presence alone reshapes the entry list. Every year, the Chili Bowl promises unpredictability, but when Larson shows up, the bar shifts. His relationship with the event has evolved from contender to outright standard-setter.

In 2020, he broke through for his first Golden Driller, beating Christopher Bell in a moment that felt like a passing of the torch. A year later, he doubled down, controlling the 2021 finale with the confidence of someone who had figured out the building, the dirt, and the pressure.

Then came 2025. It was arguably the most emphatic Chili Bowl performance of the modern era. Kyle Larson started from the pole, led all 40 laps of the A-Feature, and never gave the field a real opening. No late cautions, no dramatic slide jobs, no survival mode. Just total control from green to checkered, capped by his third Golden Driller in five years.

That consistency is what separates Kyle Larson now. Plenty of drivers can win a Chili Bowl once. Very few can make it look routine. Three victories in a five-year span have placed him firmly in the conversation as the modern king of the event, especially in an era where the entry list grows deeper and more talented every season.

With Larson officially locked in for 2026, the ripple effect has already started. More heavy hitters will follow (Christopher Bell already has filed his nomination), teams will recalibrate expectations, and challengers will arrive knowing the road to the Golden Driller once again runs straight through the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series champion.