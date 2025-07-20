Kyle Larson Justifies His Annual Slump as He Breaks Down the Strategy to Get His Mojo Back

At the mid-point of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, Kyle Larson’s typical summer cold streak has arrived with ruthless clarity. After opening the year with three wins and a 7.2 average finish in his first 12 starts, Larson has no wins in the last eight races, only one top-five, and two other top-10 finishes. The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, which once looked like an odds-on title favorite, now finds itself mired in mechanical difficulties and strategic misfires.

As he enters the critical weeks before the playoffs, the pressure is building: his points cushion has shrunk, rivals are closing in, and the narrative has shifted from championship dominance to questions about whether Larson and his team can claw back their early-season form before time runs out.

Confronting the slump: Kyle Larson breaks down the challenges behind the struggle

After another rollercoaster weekend, Kyle Larson addressed the growing whispers about his slump with a blend of candor and humility that’s become his trademark. After all, in the 20 races so far, he has managed only 3 wins. Speaking with reporters, Larson didn’t sugarcoat the recent stretch, noting, “I think it’s hard to pinpoint exactly why. I’m sure there are a lot of different reasons. I think I’ve made mistakes. Yeah, I think our cars are a struggle, and like, it’s an all-wheel drive. I don’t think we’re bad, but I think we’re looking at someone who tracks the Poconos, the Michigans… the places that we struggle on speed. We struggled on speed there last year, too.”

At the start of the season, Larson was at the top in the laps led and was setting a blazing pace in that category, and it was not long before people assumed that he could break the 2,000 laps led mark in a season again. But that moment suddenly fell through as in the Nashville, Michigan, Mexico City, and Pocono races, Larson led zero laps. Yes, not one! It had been a year since he went three straight races without leading a lap.

And then there was the disastrous Indy 500/Coca-Cola 600 weekend. The struggle? The speed of the car. Remember when at Michigan, he said that he wouldn’t have finished any further regardless of the fuel mileage game, where he started 5th and also finished in the same place?

Kyle Larson also emphasized that it’s not simply down to the cars or setups. “I think stuff is kind of long and changed, and… not that we got behind, in my opinions, but I got really serious watching the race for probably infield, look at the data and all that, and studying and trying to hide that car.”

The Hendrick crew has responded by mixing up simulation schedules, prioritizing long-run data, and revisiting their baseline setups, especially for high-speed ovals and tracks with abrasive tire wear. Engineering staff have put extra focus on maximizing tire life and adapting to the shifting balance from the new aero package rolled out mid-year.

“It’s definitely the toughest stretch,” he told reporters. “When you look at results, but even car speed, where we rank, I don’t know where we rank, but I can’t imagine it’s at the top. But I think that’s what has kept us positive.” What’s notable is Larson’s refusal to panic; instead, he views the slump as an annual, almost expected phase.

To say that the last two months have been a struggle for Larson would be an understatement. After winning his third race for the season at Kansas back in May, the 32-year-old has finished inside the top 5 only once. This, he believes, is the deepest slump of his career, which began at the Coca-Cola 600. He hit the wall several times and spun on the frontstretch before a Lap 246 pile-up ousted him from contention.

Now, as the 21st race of the season is on the horizon, which will be held at the mile-long racetrack in Dover, Delaware, time will tell if the No. 5 team can close its gap in performance. But till then, the driver is looking for solutions.

What’s at stake for Kyle Larson’s 2025

This year’s struggles have reshaped not only Larson’s stat line but the entire narrative arc of his 2025 season. Once viewed as a presumptive championship favorite, his form is up for question now. Upcoming races at Indianapolis, Daytona, Watkins Glen, and Richmond Raceway present both peril and opportunity.

Further, he has acknowledged how the challenges this summer are familiar, echoing the patterns of previous years. In 2023, a rough July turned into a playoff push; in 2022, speed suddenly returned after an August reset.

This year, the No. 5 group is prioritizing “maximizing our days,” turning poor starting positions or off-track mishaps into salvageable results. “We’re executing even better in maximizing our days, which is really important in this sport at this level,” Larson reflected. This mindset is vital in a championship hunt, where consistency sets apart the real contenders. Maintaining composure and returning to basics, like tire management and track position, are shaping up as key themes as the regular season winds down.

With that, Larson’s margin for error is thinner than ever. His proven ability to rebound from summer slumps is now under the brightest spotlight of his Hendrick career—and the next few weeks will decide whether 2025 is remembered as another signature comeback or the season when the magic finally ran out.