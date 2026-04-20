Kyle Larson Labelled “Choker” as He Fails to Break 1 Year Long Winless Drought

Kansas Speedway’s hero has fallen, and now there’s no turning back. For a brief moment, it looked like Kyle Larson had done it again. But when it mattered most, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series champion was once again left chasing rather than celebrating, unable to cut through the relentless pace of the Toyotas and falling short of a third straight Kansas triumph. And it’s safe to say that the fans aren’t letting this go.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Reflecting on his race, the California native didn’t hold back on his words.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When it all worked out like that, I was like, ‘ Oh great, clean air,'” he said. “And then I went through three and four, and I was plowing. And yeah, I was nervous. And then I could tell he (Tyler Reddick) had a huge run on me behind and thought, you know, maybe if I could get to the banking, it would like load and cut, but it didn’t.”

But it wasn’t the easiest day for the 33-year-old either. Just when it looked like he would quietly settle for third in a surprisingly clean race, chaos handed Kyle Larson one last shot, and he grabbed it with both hands.

ADVERTISEMENT

A late spin from Cody Ware for overtime, and Larson delivered a restart straight out of a highlight reel, slicing under Denny Hamlin into Turn 1 and powering around both Hamlin and Tyler Reddick to steal the lead in one breathtaking move.

For a split second, it felt inevitable. But Kansas had one more twist. With a lap still to go, Larson’s No. 5 simply did not have the legs to hold on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddick regrouped, hunted him down, and made his move when it counted, diving low in the final corners to snatch the win and left the Hendrick Motorsports driver empty-handed yet again.

Second place was the final verdict, thanks to Reddick’s timely move for victory, and while it kept Larson in the mix, it did little to ease the sting. The top five was otherwise a Toyota parade, a far cry from Chevrolet’s recent dominance at the track. For Larson, who came in desperate to snap a 32-race drought, it was another almost to add to the list.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were flashes of brilliance, though. He climbed from 4th to 2nd early, then took control after a strong restart in stage two, outduelling Hamlin and owning the rest of the segment.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the process, he etched his name deeper into Kansas history by passing Kevin Harvick’s mark and becoming the track’s all-time laps led leader. By the end of the day, Larson had led 78 laps, pushing his career total at the venue past the 1000 Mark.

It was definitely a milestone, but on a day that teased victory and delivered heartbreak, it felt more like a footnote than a consolation. And the fans immediately rushed in to remind Larson of the sting.

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR fans call out Larson’s missed opportunities

If the race itself felt like a gut punch for Kyle Larson, the reaction online hit even harder. Fans didn’t waste a second turning that final lap slip into a full-blown debate, part criticism, part consistency, and part chaos.

One site didn’t hold back at all, pinning the loss squarely on the 33-year-old’s shoulders.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Great white flag for Reddick. But Gotta chalk half of it to pure luck & an unbelievable, horrific Larson choke,” one fan wrote, setting the tone for a flood of similar takes. Another double down on just how quickly it unravelled.

“Unreal choke job by Larson, man. He gave up a half straightaway in one lap, with clean air. No other way to put it,” they wrote.

And for some reason, there was no nuance whatsoever, just blunt dismissal like, “Hack doing hack things. Hasn’t won in a year now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But not everyone was ready to call it a collapse. A chunk of the fan base pointed to something deeper, raw pace, and more specifically, Toyota’s edge this year.

“Larson did choke, but it is also a legitimate factor that the 45 and Toyota in general has so much more pace than Chevy. Put Larson in the 45 at the end there, and he wins too. Reddick has won 5 of 9. You aren’t convincing me they don’t have a little something extra in those cars,” one argued. That quickly gained traction, especially given our dominant the Toyotas looked all day.

Then there were those calling out the double standards in real time, highlighting how quickly narratives flip depending on who is behind the wheel: “Like Driver = wheelman Don’t like Driver = Choke, luck, bad cc, etc.”

In the end, the moment said as much about the fans as it did the finish. For some, it was a clear choke. From others, it was a car problem disguised as a driver mistake. And somewhere in between sits the reality – Larson had it in his hands for a heartbeat, and then just like that, it was gone.