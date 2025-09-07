Kyle Larson Labelled ‘Hypocrite’ by Fans Moments After Suspiciously Spinning Championship Contender

Drama unfolded late in Stage 2 at the World Wide Technology Raceway 2025 as Kyle Larson made contact with Ryan Blaney in Turn 3 with 6 laps remaining. Fans were quick to react, calling Larson a “hypocrite” and highlighting the severity of the incident. One noted sarcastically, “”When is Larson going to stop wrecking my race cars?” ~every owner in the garage but Hendrick. That’s how this works, right? Right?!” capturing the perception that Larson approached the move with little margin for error. The collision sent Blaney sideways, disrupting his momentum and damaging the car enough to affect his track position for the remainder of the stage.

The intensity at Gateway continued to escalate after the Chase Elliott and Josh Berry crash on Lap 36. Kyle Larson’s incident with Ryan Blaney added another layer of drama with both the Hendrick Motorsports cars involved in a wreck in the same race. The two incidents sparked broader debates about racing etiquette and playoff strategy, as one fan commented, “The hypocrisy of Hendrick camp. These are the same guys who cried because other drivers were too aggressive and they’ve now caused 2 wrecks.” Critics also pointed out that Larson’s aggressive approach mirrored similar tactics he had criticized in other drivers, raising questions about consistency and accountability.

Some other observers framed the wreck in the context of playoff implications rather than just raw aggression. One fan argued, “I mean it doesn’t get more intentional than that, Larson washed?” but also suggested that Blaney could leverage Larson’s move in future races strategically. Officials monitored the incident closely, but no immediate penalty was issued, leaving teams and fans debating whether Larson’s move was calculated or reckless.

This is a developing story.