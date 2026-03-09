Kyle Larson Makes Grave HMS Admission Labeling Himself ‘Lucky’ Despite Championship Triumph

With 13 wins, if there’s any team that’s the most successful at Phoenix, it’s Hendrick Motorsports. But this Sunday, while Kyle Larson ironically had the best result he has had this season, he pointed out the shortcomings HMS faces on the track. Understandably, he feels the team should not be satisfied with the result they pulled off here.

Kyle Larson reflects on HMS’ Phoenix performance

“Was not expecting that with how bad we were.” Larson did not even expect to finish within the top-five on the track. The struggles for Hendrick Motorsports continued throughout the weekend, but they did manage to get a front row start with a competitive qualifying. But considering how HMS managed that P3 finish at the end, Larson feels that the team needs to have more control over the race rather than just being dependent on their good luck with others wrecking.

“It’s rewarding to run like sh*t all day and finish third, but it, I would love to come here and control our own destiny,” he told the media.

This becomes quite apparent considering the lack of success HMS has had here with the Next Gen car. Kyle Larson won the race here in 2021, sealing his first Cup title. However, he hasn’t managed to replicate that result since NASCAR moved to the Next Gen cars. Even though he did win the title here last year, it wasn’t through a race win.

“It’s concerning,” Larson added. “We’re always really packed here at Phoenix.”

Historically, Hendrick Motorsports has had a strong track record. However, the Next Gen car underwent major modifications to its aero elements. Moreover, the 1-mile oval requires more mechanical grip.

While the likes of Team Penske and Joe Gibbs Racing managed their setups well at Phoenix, Hendrick has struggled with its overall package on the track, and the story has continued this season. This will certainly not have a major impact on the championship, considering the new Chase format, but Larson’s warning to the team still seems valid if they want to continue their domination.

Even though Hendrick Motorsports has managed to win multiple titles with the Next Gen cars, their drivers are not exactly satisfied.

Chase Elliott reveals a major issue with the Next Gen car

The race at the Circuit of the Americas earlier this month revealed a major flaw with the Next Gen car: overheating. The car’s overall design restricts the flow of fresh air around the cockpit, heating it up. Many drivers, especially those whose cool suits failed, struggled with this.

Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 Chevy, detailed on this: “Now, you’re going down the straightaway at any track, but particularly, like, Speedways are a great example. If you stuck your hand out the window, if you didn’t have your gloves on, you’d probably burn it.”

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Qualifying Jul 8, 2023 Hampton, Georgia, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott 9 prior to qualifying at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Hampton Atlanta Motor Speedway Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarvinxGentryx 20230708_tbs_sg8_069

He went on to explain how the exhaust’s positioning in the car heats up the cockpit: “Whereas it used to be, you know, exhaust was only on one side as well, so you’re kind of evacuating that air out one direction. So, there was always some fresh air to be had that wasn’t, you know, already warm or warmed up if somebody was in front of you. So, it’s just a little different, I think, now than it used to be.”

As of now, it seems quite apparent that the drivers are not very fond of the Next Gen cars, especially considering the Hendrick Motorsports lineup. Kyle Larson’s subtle warning to Rick Hendrick could make or break the season for the team on tracks similar to Phoenix Raceway. It becomes essential for them right now to work on the issue.