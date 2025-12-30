Kyle Larson Overshadowed as Tony Stewart’s Driver Steals Spotlight in High Limit Racing’s International Showdown

Kyle Larson may be the headline act that Australian fans are calling for, but he’s no longer the only draw. A fan would fight tooth and nail to be in his presence, with one claiming, “I want to see Kyle Larson.” However, as anticipation builds, NASCAR legend Tony Stewart’s star driver has stepped onto the scene, making it impossible to ignore him, with fans declaring, “All the fans love him—not just in America. All of us here, too.” And now, Larson’s popularity has quite literally gotten smoked.

Rico Abreu gains popularity among the Aussie audience

Rico Abreu was more than ready to make big waves on Australian soil.

“Just a little tribute to my experience last year in Australia,” he said. “Just having an injury, an unfortunate injury with fireworks, and breaking my ulna.”

Even without Abreu competing in last December’s High Limit races, the Perth Motorplex still attracted nearly 27,000 fans across three nights. But when Abreu casually announced his Aussie Bomber die-cast sprint car on Facebook on Christmas Eve, the reaction was instant and borderline chaotic.

“Rico put a post out at 11 a.m. that he was going to do a pop-up sale of his die-cast cars, and immediately our phones started running hot,” recalled Perth Motorplex marketing coordinator Chris Mitchell. “Fans calling, ‘I’m leaving work right now, I’m coming to the Motorplex. Where do I go? Where do I park? How many cars can I buy?’”

The Motorplex scrambled to keep up. They hadn’t even known Abreu was coming until they saw the post themselves.

“We only knew about it because we saw it on social media and went, ‘Oh, Rico’s coming to sell some cars.’ Let’s figure this out,” Mitchell added.

That pull is definitely undeniable. The 33-year-old driver carries a personality that fills any venue he walks into. Younger fans gravitate towards him instantly.

Just take 17-year-old Mikayla Overly, for example, who patiently waited to meet the St. Helena Californian. She was proudly sporting her “Aussie Bomber” T-shirt as the entire crowd waited in line for his merchandise.

While Abreu’s popularity off the track has long been obvious, the on-track recognition followed in 2025 when he earned Driver of the Year honors from the North American 410 Sprint Car Poll voting panel. For Abreu, though, the team performance meant even more.

“That’s what’s most important,” he said. “I put everything behind my team and make sure people understand that.”

Tony Stewart‘s star driver backed up those words with results, piling up 18 sprint car feature wins throughout the year.

His September announcement linking up with Tony Stewart Racing only amplified the buzz, and when he sealed the high-limit championship in October, his status rose yet again.

As Abreu heads into his 18th season next year, he’ll do so as a reigning champion, a Tony Stewart Racing driver, and one of sprint car racing’s most magnetic ambassadors.

Tony Stewart, a longtime friend, understands the value Abreu brings, not just as a winner but as a face of the sport, competing against Kyle Larson’s popularity.

Larson’s visit to Perth Motorplex has drawn large crowds, with fans flocking to see him race and purchase merchandise, underscoring his strong international appeal. He has praised the venue, calling it “probably one of the top three best facilities and best racetracks.” It might even be the best,” and described the Australian fans as super supportive, emphasizing how their passion has fueled the event’s growth.

And if Australia is any indication, that connection is only getting stronger, and all High Limit and Rico Abreu fans can expect big things from TSR in the coming year.

Tony Stewart’s racing army in 2026

Tony Stewart Racing enters 2026 with renewed firepower, headlined by two drivers who embody both excellence and edge. Leah Pruett, his wife, is returning to NHRA top fuel full-time, bringing one of drag racing’s most proven winners back into the spotlight.

Her experience, highlighted by multiple wins and runs in the championship standings, adds veteran firepower of 12 NHRA Top Fuel race wins to TSR’s drag racing efforts and gives fans a compelling story of comeback and continuity.

Simultaneously, Abreu’s growing role within TSR strengthens the team’s expanding dirt track empire. The 2025 high-limit racing champion is set to bring the swagger and star power to Tony Stewart’s team. One can expect high-octane performances, cross-series storylines, and the kind of diverse motorsport action that a few teams can offer.

Together, Pruett and Abreu represent a strong expansion of TSR’s identity beyond its roots, bridging walls from 11,000 hp dragsters to high-speed sprint cars. With Stewart himself remaining a visible leader and supporter of both efforts, 2026 shapes up as one of the most compelling chapters yet in Tony Stewart Racing’s evolution.