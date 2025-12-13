Kyle Larson Publicly Shuts Down Theory He Can Win in Anything

If you’ve followed Kyle Larson long enough, you know why many believe the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series champion can win in anything, anywhere. He has dominated on pavement, stacked major dirt and sprint car wins, and even launched the High Limit Racing series of his own. From Knoxville to the Cup Series, Larson’s versatility set him apart. Still, despite the growing ‘can win at all’ label, Larson recently hit pause on that claim himself.

Kyle Larson credits team amid multi-series success

Speaking on The Drivers’ Project podcast, the No. 5 driver was humble with his answer.

“I wouldn’t agree with that because like, I go to Australia,” he said. “The only time I’ve had success in Australia now is when I brought Trevor with me, who’s probably has Paul’s notebook…when I’ve gone to Australia any other time, I’ve been terrible, like really bad… Like, yeah, I had my moments of being really fast or being competitive, but I also had way more nights of not being competitive.”

However, this is far from the truth. Just look at last year’s High Limits Race at the Perth Motorplex. Kyle Larson delivered a standout win that cemented his reputation beyond NASCAR in Australia.

Competing against seasoned sprint car racers in the three-night show, the Hendrick Motorsports ace steadily worked his way forward in the main event after starting sixth and ultimately overtook James McFadden with nine laps to go to capture the largest prize in Australian sprint car history.

The Elk Grove native continued to keep his approach to his achievements and downfalls with great humility.

“So, I don’t know. I think I’ve just been sure I’ve got talent,” he added. “Sure, you know, I can a lot of times carry a car, but I think as the sport has gotten tougher, like I’ve definitely realized you have to have a good team in place… being a Hendrick Motorsports, like anybody can be fast there.”

It’s definitely a competitive showing, but he’s well behind the series leader, Rico Abreu, and several other full-time sprint car specialists. But this doesn’t stop Larson from continuing his multidisciplinary approach.

Last year’s three-night event in Australia was the richest ever, with $100,000 AUD on the line. This year, the stakes rose to $110,000 AUD, with 11 Americans traveling to take on the locals.

The action kicks off Sunday, December 28, with the first preliminary race, followed by the second the next evening. Those races lead into the New Year’s Eve finale, with the winner taking home $110,000.

Over 27,000 fans attended last year’s event at Perth Motorplex, and even bigger crowds are expected this year. As always, the biggest draw will be Larson, who is already feeling the excitement and anticipation building.

However, before Larson takes off down under, the 33-year-old driver cannot help but get real about the playoff format in High Limits Racing.

Kyle Larson reacts to potential playoff format in High Limits

When Kyle Larson and Brad Sweet introduced the concept of charters to high-limit racing, fans couldn’t help but wonder what was next. Was Larson planning to replicate NASCAR’s entire model in sprint car racing? Fortunately, there is no need for concern.

While High-Limit racing now uses charters, that’s where the similarities with the Cup Series end. Fans worried about a playoff system being introduced can rest easy; Larson says there is no chance of that happening.

“I would hope, and I’m pretty certain, that will never happen in sprint car racing,” the HMS driver said on the High Limit Room podcast. “Like, even the late model playoff that they have, I think, is better than what we have in NASCAR, but still it’s not like, I don’t know. It’s not fair.”

Despite winning 2 Cup Series championships in the playoff format, Larson isn’t a fan. That’s easy to understand why many argue that under the old, season-long point system, he might already have two or more titles to his name.

But now, with NASCAR’s playoff system changing, the High Limit racing scene would look a lot different.