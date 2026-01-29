Kyle Larson Quietly Acknowledges His Biggest Rival as NASCAR’s New Format Puts His Title Defense on Edge

Going by his track record, Kyle Larson is arguably one of the most successful NASCAR drivers in recent times. His back-to-back wins in the Cup Series last year, and eventually the title, did the talking for him. Besides this, the Hendrick Motorsports driver also showed ample prowess in the Dirt series. However, there is someone else who could threaten his dominance, and Larson himself acknowledged this as the sport is set to undergo a definitive change in the championship format.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Larson named Bell as his biggest competitor

Larson is all set to start the season as a defending champion. Prior to the season that will see the return of the old Chase format, he tried to figure out where he stands just ahead of the Cookout Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium, scheduled to start this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was when he named his biggest competition in the sport, not just in NASCAR. However, the HMS star did not name anyone in particular when it comes to the Cup Series:

“Yeah, I can for sure see that,” Larson said. “I mean, there are definitely drivers that are still in the previous format, that would elevate you and push you to be better. But I think in a season-long battle, you know week after week, you know, kind of zone in on.”

However, the #5 driver revealed his biggest competitor in the dirt series: a sphere. Larson has been incredibly successful. That too, just ahead of the new season, where he will face challenges in the old championship format.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know who you’re battling, and yeah, that elevates you. So hopefully we’re one of those guys at the end who are trying to elevate ourselves against your competition, but yeah, we’ll see. Christopher’s definitely been that guy for me, definitely in the dirt,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Christopher Bell is indeed Kyle Larson’s biggest competition in the Dirt Modified series. Larson, who has three Golden Driller titles to his name, shares the same feat as that of Bell, who won it twice as well.

Keeping the Dirt Midget Racing aside, Bell has also been a stern rival of Larson in the last few years. In 2025, Larson won the championship and claimed three wins.

Meanwhile, Bell was not too far away, with four wins and fifth place in the championship. Larson won six races in 2024 and finished the season in fifth place, while Bell ended up winning three races and finished just ahead of Larson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their rivalry goes back to their childhood, when both drivers began their racing careers in dirt midgets. However, when it comes to winning titles in NASCAR, Kyle Larson has always had the upper hand over Bell. Especially after the 2021 season.

Kyle Larson revealed dream come true moment

Fresh from his racial controversy that rocked Kyle Larson’s career in 2020, the #5 driver arrived at Hendrick Motorsports with a new hope in 2021. Rick Hendrick’s decision to invest in Larson paid off. That year, the driver from Elk Grove, California, won 10 races and claimed the championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was a great season,” Larson said. “We won 10 races that year. And then, to cap it off with the championship at Phoenix was just a dream come true. And kind of celebrating with your team. The moment of all that was amazing.”

It marked the start of Kyle Larson as a championship-winning driver.

Fast forward to 2025, and he won the title twice.

ADVERTISEMENT

With this, he became the 18th Cup Series driver to win it twice and the third Hendrick Motorsports driver to do so.