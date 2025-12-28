Kyle Larson Recreates Wild Kurt Busch Moment at Perth Motorplex to Hand $110,000 Briefcase

It’s time! The second outing of High Limit International is officially underway at Perth Motorplex, and it wasted absolutely no time setting the tone. Before a single lap was turned, jaws were already on the floor thanks to an entrance straight out of motorsports folklore.

As the reigning champion, Kyle Larson didn’t just show up. Instead, he arrived in style, descending from the sky with a briefcase carrying a record-breaking AUD $110,000 prize. It was bold, dramatic, and instantly familiar to longtime race fans, echoing a legendary motorsport moment from years ago without needing to say a name.

Kyle Larson’s arrival at Perth Motorplex sparks flashback

“That was really cool. I was actually a bit nervous about how windy it is. That was probably the smoothest helicopter ride I’ve ever been on.”

Kyle Larson said it with a grin, but the moment itself was pure motorsport theater. As the second edition of the High Limit International kicked off at Perth Motorplex, the defending champion didn’t walk through the gates or roll in quietly. Instead, Larson descended from the sky, helicopter blades slicing through the air, briefcase in hand, carrying a record-setting AUD $110,000 prize.

The dramatic arrival immediately sent longtime racing fans down memory lane. That moment traces back to May 25, 2014, when Kurt Busch pulled off one of the boldest logistics feats in modern motorsports.

After finishing an impressive sixth in the Indianapolis 500 with Andretti Autosport, Busch climbed into a helicopter at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and flew straight to Charlotte Motor Speedway to attempt “The Double”—running the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. Busch landed to roaring applause, climbed into his Chevrolet, and completed 271 laps before a blown engine sent him home.

Once the helicopter settled and the dust cleared, Kyle Larson stepped onto Australian soil and handed over the now-famous briefcase to Perth Motorplex General Manager Gavin Migro. Inside was the largest winner’s prize in Australian sprint car history, a symbol of how quickly High Limit Racing has escalated the global dirt racing arms race. What started as a bold idea has now become a headline-grabbing international event with money, prestige, and attention to match.

For Kyle Larson, the moment carried extra weight. Not only is he the reigning High Limit International winner, but he’s also a co-owner of the series. For him, this wasn’t just about showmanship; it was a statement. High Limit Racing isn’t here to blend in. It’s here to arrive loudly, push boundaries, and rewrite expectations.

And if this helicopter touchdown was any indication, the racing still to come at Perth Motorplex may be just as unforgettable.

Revisitng Kyle Larson’s 2024 win

Before the helicopters, briefcases, and record-breaking payouts, Kyle Larson had already etched his name into Australian sprint car history at Perth Motorplex. The inaugural High Limit International in 2024 delivered exactly what it promised. High drama, elite talent, and a winner-takes-all showdown that had fans on their feet. By Monday night, it all came down to a scintillating duel between Larson and Australian favorite James McFadden, with a jaw-dropping $100,000 AUD on the line.

McFadden looked every bit in control early. Driving the Team Brady Racing #23X, he commanded the opening 26 laps, fending off pressure from local standout Callum Williamson and navigating traffic with confidence. Larson, in the Jason Pryde Motorsport #1K, played the long game. After finishing fourth on Night 1 and battling adversity on Night 2, where contact with the wall forced him into the work area and limited him to ninth, Kyle Larson entered the finale with something to prove.

As lap traffic thickened, the chase intensified. Kyle Larson patiently stalked McFadden, probing for an opening while the crowd sensed something brewing. That moment arrived on Lap 27. Larson boldly rolled the outside line through traffic, completing a daring pass that instantly flipped the race (and the noise level in the grandstands).

From there, Kyle Larson was untouchable. He stretched his advantage over the final laps and crossed the checkered flag to claim his first-ever victory on Australian soil, securing the then richest payday in the history of Australian Speedway.

“It’s cool to bring a little cash back to America,” Larson said after winning his first race in Australia. “What a race. That was a lot of fun.”

The victory back then didn’t just cap an unforgettable weekend. Instead, it set the standard for everything High Limit International has since become.