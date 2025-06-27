Kyle Larson Regrets ‘Embarrassing’ Max Verstappen Take After a Year of Backlash

“People act like I’m the one who said I am the greatest race car driver in the world,” Kyle Larson told The Athletic. “I never said that. I just said I’m a better all-around driver than Max Verstappen.” Just days earlier, Larson clarified his year-old comments after a firestorm of hot takes, headlines, and international debate exploded across social media.

Yet people still seemed to twist his words.

So, when he appeared on the Never Settle podcast with Jimmie Johnson and Marty Smith, Larson once again had to clear the air. And this time, he brought context and humility. The conversation didn’t just peel back the layers on what he meant, but also gave fans a deeper look into Larson’s mindset, how he views racing across disciplines, and why the whole debate may have actually worked in his favor.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Kyle Larson clears the air on Max Verstappen comparison

Kyle Larson won the 2024 Knoxville Nationals sprint car race at Knoxville Raceway in August. But what he said after stirred up an entirely different kind of victory lane chaos. “I know in my mind I am better than him as an all-around driver,” Larson said bluntly when asked about Max Verstappen by FloRacing.

That quote went viral, sparking a global motorsports debate. Larson’s comments got clipped, reshared, and stripped of nuance. The backlash followed him for months. So, when he appeared on Never Settle With Jimmie Johnson and Marty Smith, Larson finally laid it all out. “I think the words were definitely spun a little bit,” he admitted. The original question wasn’t even about Max, but about whether racing belongs in the Olympics.

Larson said his answer was based on how racing includes equipment variables. Then came the misunderstood part: “I don’t need to have an Olympic Games to feel like I am a better, all-around driver than Max Verstappen.” He clarified that he wasn’t comparing his NASCAR (and other competition) driving skills with Max Verstappen’s F1 skills.

“Max just told me he fully runs Formula 1… people took that I said I am a better Formula 1 driver… which was wild,” Kyle Larson said. Both drivers are well-accomplished in their respective disciplines. Larson has won the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, secured 32 wins and 22 poles in his Cup Series career. Verstappen, on the other hand, has four Formula 1 world championships to his name, with 65 race wins and 43 poles.

Finally, Kyle Larson admitted the media mess was frustrating. “Maybe [I should’ve] rephrased it a little bit or something… it’s a bit embarrassing now.” But not everyone sees it that way. In fact, Jimmie Johnson believes the backlash only helped Larson’s reputation shine brighter.

Jimmie Johnson extends his support to Kyle Larson

Jimmie Johnson was quick to counter any shame. “I don’t think it’s embarrassing. I really don’t,” he said, defending Larson’s remarks. He argued the viral moment sparked fresh interest in Larson’s career, prompting questions like: how many series can one driver dominate? Johnson, who Larson himself considers NASCAR’s GOAT, highlighted Larson’s versatility, from dirt ovals and Cup races to competing in the Indy 500.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Former Johnson crew chief Steve Letarte recently likened Larson’s consistency and adaptability to Johnson’s, noting Larson’s wins in Cup, dirt, and truck races, plus nearly pulling a “Double” at Indy and Charlotte. “For me, his personality reminds me of Jimmie in his prime. I was fortunate enough [as] crew chief in the building and saw Jimmie [regularly],” he said.

Johnson pointed out that this visibility wasn’t harmful. It’s been good for Larson’s exposure to new fans, even if Larson’s humility may waver. He praised Larson’s authenticity, comparing him to legends who excelled across disciplines. Even Larson’s career track, before the Cup spotlight, was already making waves.

Nicknamed “Yung Money” during his early days in USAC, he quickly built a reputation for his natural feel behind the wheel. At just 20 years old, Larson was turning heads with his daring style and raw pace in the Truck Series. Within a couple of years, he jumped into the Cup Series and eventually clinched the championship in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Johnson’s final take? “So, I believe it’s truly been a net positive, although I am sure that at times it might not be fun.” For Larson, the firestorm may have been awkward, but it also reminded the racing world of something undeniable. Talent speaks louder than headlines, especially when it shows up everywhere from Knoxville to Indy.