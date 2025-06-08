Kyle Larson Relives Horror Crash with New Details Ahead of Michigan

Rico Abreu stood in Victory Lane at the Plymouth Dirt Track, celebrating a hard-earned World of Outlaws win. However, Kyle Larson’s wreck stole the spotlight. It was a searing image—Kyle Larson’s sprint car somersaulting into the catch fence. What started as a high-stakes World of Outlaws showdown ended with Larson’s race unraveling in the blink of an eye.

A mechanical failure turned his charge into chaos. Larson’s number 57 broke loose entering term one, sending the car into a violent flip that brought out the red flag and stunned the crowd. The culprit? A snapped rear axle. It was a hard hit, but somehow Larson climbed out, dusted off, and shrugged his shoulders.

Kyle Larson redeems himself during qualifying

When Kyle Larson isn’t focused on his full-time NASCAR series schedule, you can usually find him racing a Sprint car. This weekend was no exception, as he took to the Plymouth Dirt Track in Wisconsin to compete in a winged sprint car event. This marked Larson’s third consecutive night of dirt racing, after competing at Red Cedar Speedway on Wednesday and 141 Speedway on Thursday—a demanding stretch that challenges even a seasoned pro like him.

The incident at Plymouth is just another page in Larson’s double-duty narrative. His sprint car schedule, squeezed between NASCAR races, keeps him at the edge—both competitively and physically. And speaking to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, Kyle Larson did not dramatize the moment. In a very straightforward way, Larson said, “ The axle broke.”

After a little bit of prodding and pushing for an answer from Bob’s end, Larson went on to say, “Yeah. It broke and then I wrecked, so, yeah, I’m not sure. I don’t know. I don’t know what causes it. You know, you see it happen here and there throughout the year to others, but yeah, not a fun feeling.”

After locking in a solid fifth place in qualifying for the Michigan race, Larson said that he’s feeling great despite his car wreck, chalking it up to an unfortunate part failure. He’s fired up to get back to racing. “I feel fine; that was an unfortunately part failure there,” said Larson in conversation with Prime on Friday night.

Larson reflected on his qualifying session, saying, “Felt good there today and held it wide open in qualifying, as did the whole field. Hopefully, we can find a little more turn tomorrow. I think all of us being very similar on speed it will be difficult in traffic, so having some turn will be a benefit. That’s our main objective at this point. But overall happy to qualify fifth there. That’s honestly a little bit better than I thought we would be. Now we’ll rest up and study and try to be ready for tomorrow.”

Hendrick’s roster is stacked with talent, including Larson, a three-time winner in Michigan, and William Byron. Having won here last in 2017 and in an attempt to end his slump since the Double Duty, the pressure is on, and Larson is ready to bring his A-game this Sunday. However, another NASCAR Star dominates the time sheets in the qualifying session today and is now the reigning pole man for three years.

Chase Briscoe is the pole man for the evening

Chase Briscoe is on fire lately—and he proved it again Saturday morning by snagging his third straight NASCAR Cup Series pole at Michigan International Speedway. The Joe Gibbs racing driver was lightning fast in his No. 19 Toyota, blazing a lap at 195.514 mph to lock in the top spot for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400.

Right on his tail was Kyle Busch, who just missed out by a hair with a lap of 195.317 mph in his No. 8 Chevrolet. That is Busch’s best starting position this year, tying his second place at Talladega. With these two lining up side-by-side, the green flag is sure to drop on an electrifying start.

Briscoe admitted his fast lap wasn’t as easy as it looked. He said, “I was surprised, truthfully, it held on. It was not as easy as I thought it was going to be, just holding it wide open. But our Bass Pro Shops has been pretty fast in race trim, and I thought we could have been even better. It will be nice starting up front, and we’ve been able to do that now three weeks in a row but haven’t been able to execute with it, so hopefully third time is a charm, and hopefully we can finally get one on Sunday.”

Joining the front row fun are Briscoe’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin, who qualified third in the number 11 Toyota, and current points leader William Byron in the number 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Interestingly, neither of these championship contenders has won at Michigan’s tricky 2-mile oval in the last 10 years, so maybe Sunday will be the day that drought ends. One thing is for sure: with this stacked lineup, the FireKeepers Casino 400 is shaping up to be a showdown worth watching.