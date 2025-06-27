Kyle Larson Reveals Career-Saving Rick Hendrick Call After Writing Off His NASCAR Future

It took only one word. Kyle Larson and Chip Ganassi Racing seemed like a match made in heaven, having spent eight years together with the No. 42 Chevy. But the partnership soured in the blink of an eye when the California-native was suddenly fired in 2020 after saying the N-word on a Twitch stream during a virtual race. One by one, the sponsors ended their association with ‘Yung Money,’ and his NASCAR career looked like it had reached a premature end.

Enter Rick Hendrick. The owner of NASCAR’s most successful team offered Larson a lifeline just when all hope was lost. And just like that, the shocking decision resulted in a chain of events, which ended with the racer winning the championship at the end of the year. Talk about repaying faith, right?

Kyle Larson expresses gratitude to Mr. H

Kyle Larson has had some incredible luck in his NASCAR career. Back in the day, Chip Ganassi took the chance and brought the racer from dirt tracks into the stock car racing world, elevating him to the Cup Series after just one Xfinity Series campaign. It was a successful partnership, which included six wins and four straight playoff appearances in more than six seasons together. But it all ended on a rather sour note, with Chip Ganassi Racing issuing a statement, which said that “the comments that Kyle made were both offensive and unacceptable, especially given the values of our organization.”

Kyle Larson’s NASCAR career seemed to be over, with the sanctioning body also suspending him for six months. But just when all hope was lost, he got the phone call. The racer recalled on the Never Settle podcast, “I was actually racing in Pennsylvania, gosh, around this time, you know, five years ago. I had no thought that NASCAR, I thought that ship had sailed, and I was okay with it at that point. I was having a lot of fun with my family. Had a lot of success at the dirt track. Jeff Gordon called me, I was racing at Port Royal Speedway. He was like, ‘Hey, where are you right now? I don’t know what this is about, but Rick wants to meet with us. How soon can you get down here?’”

Not wanting to jump to conclusions, Larson said, “I didn’t know what the conversation was about. I didn’t know if he was going to ask me to drive his car, or just catch up. That was really exciting. I had written off my NASCAR career. Was accepting of it. The rest is history.” Larson was offered a second chance at Hendrick Motorsports, and he went on to secure 10 wins during the 2021 season, lifting the Bill France Cup at Phoenix Raceway for the first time in his career. He was not just dominant that season, but was making a statement. ‘Yung Money’ was back where he belonged, albeit older and wiser after making mistakes.

And he owes it all to Rick Hendrick, who took the gamble on Kyle Larson despite facing the risk of backlash and sponsorship troubles. And the California native couldn’t be more grateful to be given that chance when the chips were down, as he went on to say, “I’m super grateful for it. Rick’s always been that type of person. He’s just the type of guy that is willing to give second chances to people, and that just shows his character and who he is as a person.” In the four seasons since, the No. 5 Chevy hasn’t finished lower than 7th in the standings, and has secured three wins already this season in just 17 races. Looks like it all worked out in the end.

Rick Hendrick knew the gamble would pay off

Kyle Larson was already making waves in the Cup Series before the ‘Twitch controversy’. He won four races in 2017, giving Chip Ganassi his most successful Cup Series campaign ever. And the No. 42 driver continued to improve year after year, raising his stock in the garage. It felt only a matter of time before a bigger team would scoop him up, especially after the Elk-Grove native’s contract was due to expire in 2020. To say he would have been the most sought-after free agent wouldn’t be too much of an understatement.

Which is why Rick Hendrick knew it was a ‘calculated’ gamble. The team owner said in a statement, “Kyle is unquestionably one of the most talented race car drivers in the world. He has championship-level ability and will be a significant addition to our on-track program. More importantly, I have full confidence that he understands our expectations and will be a tremendous ambassador for our team, our partners, and NASCAR.”

To show their support, Hendrick Motorsports gave him the keys to the No. 5 car, the first number that the team campaigned when it launched in 1984. Mr. H even described it as the “flagship team”, which had made a staggering 1,129 Cup Series starts. Kyle Larson became the 10th driver to use the number, and the first since Kasey Kahne in 2017. That did wonders for his confidence. No wonder ‘Yung Money’ drove with such confidence in his title-winning season.