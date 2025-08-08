Kyle Larson Reveals Jeff Gordon’s Wild off Track Persona Makes It Hard to Take Him Seriously

Kyle Larson and Jeff Gordon share more than a professional link; they share a personal bond that defies the usual boss and driver dynamic. Despite Gordon’s prestigious role as Hendrick Motorsports’ vice chairman and his legendary status in the sport, Larson sees him differently with informal ease. He calls Gordon DJ 24/7 and recalls vivid memories of Gordon on vacation, proving that beneath the leadership title lies a relaxed and fun-loving personality.

And this dual personality is as surprising as it is endearing, and that’s why the No. 5 driver finds his role model, Jeff Gordon, so fascinating and at times cannot take him seriously.

“He’s a kid,” says Kyle Larson about boss Jeff Gordon

Kyle Larson’s relationship with Jeff Gordon, not just as his boss at Hendrick Motorsports but as a longtime mentor and friend, defies typical NASCAR hierarchy. Larson has openly acknowledged how they first connected back in 2011, when he was still racing USAC cars, and praised Gordon for his early guidance and encouragement. Gordon’s advice, Larson has shared, often came wrapped with a lighthearted caveat, a testament to their easy rapport and mutual respect.

Gordon officially assumed the role of vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports back in 2022. As the second-ranking official behind Rick Hendrick, Gordon oversees competition and marketing, participates in the NASCAR team owner council, and contributes to the sport’s diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. Since stepping into his exclusive role, he has become a daily influence within the operation, from attending digital strategy meetings to spearheading sponsor outreach and internal marketing initiatives. His presence bridges the sport’s storied past with its forward-thinking future.

In a recent interview with Super Bowl LIII MVP, Julian Edelman, on the ‘Games With Names’ podcast, Larson didn’t hesitate to show his loyalty and reveal the fun secret of Jeff Gordon. When asked about his favorite driver growing up, Larson didn’t hesitate to answer. He said,” Jeff Gordon. I liked to follow dirt racers. So Jeff, Tony, Kasey Kahne, those guys are my guys, so it was cool that I got to race with all them before they exited NASCAR. Jeff for sure, like my first day at kindergarten, I was wearing full Jeff Gordon head to toe. Now he’s like my boss, that’s really cool. He’s the chairman at Hendrick Motorsports, so yeah.”

Jeff Gordon is more than a legendary NASCAR driver; he is a transformative figure in motorsports and a respected leader for today’s racing world. During his illustrious full-time career, Gordon claimed four NASCAR Cup Series championships, won 93 race victories, and became the modern era record holder in wins, poles, road course triumphs, and restrictor plate success. Known for his iconic No. 24 Chevrolet, he brought a new wave of NASCAR appeal, drawing new fans and sponsors to the series with his polished image and media presence. But off-track, Jeff is a whole lot different. When asked about his personality, Kyle Larson couldn’t help but answer with a chuckle.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver said, ” Jeff is funny because business Jeff, like Hendrick Motorsports Jeff, is very serious, you know, like. And it’s hard for me to take that serious because then I also see him at the club, you know, he’s like a DJ, right? He’s got his own setup, and yeah, so it’s hard for me to like, when he is getting serious, to take him fully serious, because he’s just like a kid. He’s so cool. He’s down to earth, like, it’s awesome.”

Kyle Larson recalls that within their circle at Hendrick Motorsports, Gordon is sometimes jokingly called DJ 24/7, a playful nod to his boundless energy and love for music. Kyle admitted he wasn’t even sure if Gordon had an official DJ name, but the lighthearted nickname stuck thanks to Jeff’s habit of bringing the party wherever he goes. One of Larson’s favorite examples came from a vacation they took together to St. Barts with their spouses, fellow driver Clint Bowyer, and close friends. Gordon, never one to travel late when it comes to entertainment, rented a full DJ setup, complete with speakers, just so he could spin music throughout the trip.

For Larson, it was a perfect glimpse into the fun-loving side of the full-time cup champion, a man who balances serious leadership with an infectious sense of camaraderie. But now, on a more serious note, Kyle Larson is determined to win the regular season championship, despite the target on his back. With 3 races left, Larson will really have to put his best foot forward, despite already claiming a playoff spot.

“I do crash a lot,” admits Kyle Larson amid championship hunt

Kyle Larson remains one of NASCAR’s most talented drivers of his generation. Already a Cup Series champion, the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports star has sights set on a second title in 2025. Known for his relentless push to win at every opportunity, Larson’s aggressive style is both his greatest asset and, at times, his biggest flaw, capable of delivering dominant victories but also costly DNFs.

In a recent conversation, Kyle Larson described his approach as fast, aggressive, and right on the edge, traits he believes separate him from most of the field. However, the 33-year-old is at a crossroads when he feels the need to tame his aggression on the track. He went on to say, “How do I keep what’s good about me and about that, but also tame it down enough to where I’m not getting DNFs or whatever, but I’m also still winning a lot and contending a lot. I think what makes Kyle Larson Kyle Larson is that aggressiveness, but yeah, I do crash a lot.”

Through the 2025 season so far, Larson has collected three wins, 11 top fives, 14 top 10s, and two DNFs. He currently sits third in the standings, trailing behind teammates William Byron by 45 points and Chase Elliott by 27. With just three regular-season races remaining, Larson is pushing to avoid another costly DNF and secure the 15 playoff points awarded to the regular-season champion.

The next stretch of races, Watkins Glen, Richmond, and Daytona, could prove decisive. Larson’s record at Watkins Glen is particularly promising, with two wins, three top fives, and five top tens in 10 starts, plus an average starting position of 7.4. If he can deliver another strong result on the 2.45-mile road course this weekend, he will carry powerful momentum into the postseason.