Kyle Larson Reveals the One Thing That Truly Scares Him About His Kids Racing Careers

The Larson family seems to have the whole racing thing figured out pretty well. Kyle Larson‘s kids Owen and Audrey drove successfully this past week in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The siblings competed in the Tulsa Shootout just after their father had been successful in the High Limit Racing exhibition in Australia. But while things are going well so far, Larson is facing new fears now that his kids are entering the world of racing.

Larson joined Clinton Boyles and FloRacing to discuss all things racing. Since the two children were successful in both of their respective fields, Boyles finally asked a question all parents face.

“So what’s it been like having both your kids now, started racing, I mean, started off pretty young. Is there any nerves as a father there, or do you feel pretty calm about it all?” Boyles asked.

Larson responded immediately with how he doesn’t feel nervous regarding the danger of the sport. As a driver himself, he’s experienced enough to know the dangers, and his kids now do too, especially growing up with a family heavily involved in racing. In terms of racing, he doesn’t have specific nerves when it comes to the children. Instead, the outcomes of the races are what form his nerves.

“I just don’t want them to like, when they’re running up front, you know, like I don’t want them to get passed late, fall back and miss the transfer,” Larson said, “I know how dejected and they’re gonna be and sad. And you don’t ever want to see your kid being dejected or sad.”

So it’s not the physical dangers. It’s the emotional disappointment as a racer that Larson himself has gone through enough in his career. His words come from his own personal experience racing. With the experience of driving comes the experience of the emotions that come with it.

Although Larson’s main worries come from how his kids will feel, he also feels the emotions of their successes as well.

“I had like, the nerves, butterflies, excited feeling like emotions of myself winning a main event, so it’s just really cool seeing them do, I mean, better than I thought they would’ve this week too,” said Larson.

His kids are in the process of entering the world their dad loves. What Larson loves even more is that he gets to share his world with his kids.

“It’s been awesome,” Larson said.

Tulsa Shootout is a family affair

The Tulsa Shootout could soon become a family tradition. Besides the entire Larson family competing in the event, Kyle Busch and his son Brexton are also ready to go wheel-to-wheel. Owen, the 11-year-old Larson, faced a packed schedule in Tulsa with his father and his sister Audrey.

He entered competition in the Restricted, Stock Nonwing, and Winged A-Class divisions this week. The mini-Larson showcased his gene pool and his father’s knack for success during his races. He captured a heat race win in the Winged A-Class on Tuesday.

Audrey Larson, the seven-year-old middle child, followed the footsteps of her brother and proved just as capable. She took a heat race win in the Junior Sprint category, marking her deserved place in her father’s world.

Father Larson noted Audrey’s competitive edge and even said that she resembles him more closely than Owen.

“I think she’s just really competitive. On the racing side of it, she’s probably more similar to me than Owen would be. Owen, personality-wise, is more similar to me. Audrey is very fiery and has lots of personality and attitude. I’m not like that, but yeah, the competitive mindset is probably more similar with me.”

Larson noted she carries a strong sense of self and thrives on competition, a drive she has thanks to him and her brother. The family is aiming to leave Tulsa with at least one Golden Driller Trophy.

Meanwhile, for the fourth consecutive year, Kyle Busch returns to the Tulsa Shootout, alongside his son. Busch is spreading his efforts across the four premier divisions, Winged Outlaw, Non-Win Outlaw, Winged-A-Class, and Stock Non-Wing, much like last year. Brexton, however, will step into a broader stage.

Imago TALLADEGA, AL – APRIL 23: Kyle Busch 8 McLaren Custom Grills Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet and son Brexton shake hands with fans during diver introductions prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series GEICO 500 on April 23, 2023 at Talladega SuperSpeedway in Talladega, AL. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: APR 23 NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2304235005330

The young Busch will compete in all primary four classes and add the Restricted A-Class to his plate. He made waves last year when he claimed his first Golden Driller Trophy in the Junior Sprint division. The entire Larson driving family, joined by the Busches, will continue to tackle the Tulsa Shootout in hopes of bringing one or multiple Golden Driller Trophies home.