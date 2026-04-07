Kyle Larson Reveals the Secret Weapon That Sets Him Apart From Other NASCAR Drivers

Kyle Larson’s success in NASCAR has not come solely through luck; it is a result of his dedication to improving as a driver. His Cup Series victory last year was an indication of how special he is, but the driver has developed that ‘X factor’ through years of hard work and a simple solution.

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Kyle Larson finds the calm in Cup racing by putting himself in the chaos of Sprint racing

It goes without saying that Kyle Larson is one of the most gifted drivers ever. Not only has he shown his talent in a Cup car, but also in an IndyCar, in a midget, in a sprint car, and so on.

In a recent conversation with Kevin Harvick, Larson was asked if he finds racing in other disciplines fun. He elaborated on the answer, and this proves how he has developed into becoming such an elite NASCAR driver.

“I think it helps slow things down when I get back in a Cup car. Typically, I feel like I’m contending for wins, and that when I race dirt stuff,” said Larson. “So, I think when you’re putting yourself in winning scenarios, that helps when you’re in a scenario to line up on a late race restart in the Cup Series, too. So, yeah, I think that definitely it all helps, like my NASCAR racing helps, my sprint car stuff, my sprint car stuff helps NASCAR.”

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Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA NASCAR Cup Series Championship Nov 2, 2025 Avondale, Arizona, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson 5 celebrates with the Bill France Cup trophy after clinching the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship following the NASCAR Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Avondale Phoenix Raceway, Arizona, USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20251102_mjr_su5_065

It’s worth mentioning that Tony Stewart once shared his thoughts on what makes Larson unique among other drivers. He claimed that any racecar Larson gets inside of, he has a chance to turn it into a win.

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“The incredible thing about Kyle is that most drivers have to really think about what they’re doing as they do it. Kyle? He’s plug and play, man. You just plug him in the car, send him off, and he’ll figure it out very naturally,” Stewart claimed.

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This aspect of Larson’s skillset was the most evident in his historic 2021 season. Not only did he end up winning 10 Cup races on the way to his maiden Cup title, but he also won the Chili Bowl Nationals, Prairie Dirt Classic, Kings Royal, and Knoxville Nationals.

Hendrick Motorsports certainly knows what the driver is capable of. While he has done well since his move to the team, to get him on board, Rick Hendrick had to bend one important rule he always followed.

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Mr. H had to bend his rules a bit for Larson

Before Kyle Larson joined Hendrick Motorsports in 2021 and went on a historic run, he put one condition in front of Rick Hendrick. That was for Hendrick to allow him to continue his dirt racing outside of NASCAR.

Many NASCAR teams are usually not very open to the idea of their full-time Cup drivers racing or risking themselves in other disciplines. Famously, Joe Gibbs was quite averse to that idea and prevented his drivers from racing in anything outside of NASCAR.

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But for Larson, Rick Hendrick was willing to change, accept his condition, and let him race. “He just eats, sleeps, and drinks racing,” Hendrick said. “He wants to win every race. I think about him getting tired. But if you win the (Coca-Cola) 600 and win two more races the next week … his stamina is just unbelievable.” Hendrick said.

The driver is currently ninth in the standings, but there are still a lot of races left. He will be hoping to secure his first race win when NASCAR heads to Bristol, a track where he has three Cup Series wins.