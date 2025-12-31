Kyle Larson Reveals Where His Competitive Edge Lives in the Next Generation

Kyle Larson is a first-generation driver and has built himself to the top, winning two Cup Series Championships within four seasons. However, the same wouldn’t be said for his kids, Owen and Audrey. Despite their young age, both have showcased extremely strong results in junior racing series. In fact, the entire family shared a special moment on the 30th of December, as all of them won races across continents, making the Larson name proud globally.

While Larson loves all his kids equally, he has noticed some differences between Owen and Audrey. He recently revealed how his daughter is much more independent, yet continues to learn from her brother.

Kyle Larson reflects on his children’s racing behavior

The 30th of December was a special day for the Larsons. While Kyle Larson was busy conquering the International edition of the High Limit Racing in Perth, Australia, his son, Owen Larson, won in the Winged A-Class, and his daughter clinched a victory in the Junior Outlaw divisions at the Tulsa Shootout.

“I think she’s just really competitive, like a competitive spirit. She watches her older brother and wants to do what he is doing. But then, like I said, she’s herself,” Larson said, speaking of his daughter, Audrey.

While both of his kids are excellent racers, Larson feels that Audrey is more similar to him compared to his racing skills; however, his son, Owen, has the personality that matches him.

“On the racing side of it, she’s probably more similar to me than Owen would be. Owen, personality-wise, is more similar to me. Audrey is very fiery and has lots of personality and attitude. I’m not like that, but yeah, the competitive mindset is probably more similar with me.”

Owen is Larson’s eldest son. Just 11 years old, he has managed to lay a strong foundation for his motorsports career, racing in the junior series, overcoming multiple challenges.

Meanwhile, Audrey has kick-started her racing career at the perfect time. At just seven years of age, she has established herself as quite a competitive driver, following in her father’s footsteps.

Plus, there seems to be an increasing interest in motorsports amongst the kids, as Larson noted after his recent victory at the Perth Motorplex.

Larson reacts to more children witnessing races at Perth

Kyle Larson, co-owner of High Limit Racing, didn’t have the best two nights returning to the dirt track in late December 2025. He faced tire issues on his first night on the track, finishing down in 17th place. The next race wasn’t very promising, either, as he only finished fifth.

It was after this, however, that he kept up his consistency. Returning to the track on the 30th of December, the same day as his son and daughter also won races, Larson kept his consistent performance up, overtaking the pole sitter Buddy Kofoid on the 15th lap.

While he did manage to keep his lead for the most part, it wasn’t the easiest of races for him, as he reflected. However, he was quite happy with winning it, and was even more surprised to see many children in the stands.

“It feels great to win again. Awesome to win in front of the amazing crowd, as always in Australia. You guys are some of the best sprint car fans in the world. And it’s always a pleasure to come down here and get to race for you guys. I mean, I’ve never seen so many kids at the racetrack too. There’s hundreds of kids down here,” he said.

Surveys show that children have showcased a growing interest in motorsports more recently, whether it’s F1, go-karting, or NASCAR. With the likes of Owen and Audrey Larson growing up to become the face of racing, the future of NASCAR seems bright.