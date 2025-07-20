Kyle Larson’s Brother-in-Law Hospitalized After Crash as Sprint Car Racing Churns Out Another Victim

Recently, the on-track rivalry between Kyle Larson and David Gravel at Eldora Raceway during the Joker’s Jackpot has made waves. But beneath the drama of that showdown lies a much more serious concern: safety at Eldora has taken a dangerous turn. This time, the victim is none other than Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law, Brad Sweet, who was seriously injured during a crash on Saturday’s King’s Royal heat.

Sweet, a dominant force in sprint car racing and a five-time World of Outlaws champion, was rushed off the track after a brutal incident that left him shaken and tested tough questions about driver safety in the sport.

Brad Sweet is yet another victim of Eldora’s crash mayhem

Brad Sweet’s reputation on the dirt track is undeniable. As the driver of the No. 49 NAPA Auto Parts/Ollie’s Bargain Outlet car for Kasey Kahne Racing, he has a mask over 90 wins and 6/10 on the World of Outlaws A-main wins list. His career milestones include his first WoO victory in 2012, the prestigious 2013 Kings Royal, and back-to-back championships from 2019 through 2023, the latter of which he achieved with 16 and eight wins, respectively.

But on Saturday, Eldora had other plans for the veteran. While racing for a transfer spot and on lap 4 of the 10-lap heat, Sweet’s car slammed into the wall on lap four, spun violently across the track, and flipped after being struck by Cale Thomas. His car eventually landed upright on its wheels. He climbed out and spoke to the safety crew but was later stretchered to the infield medical center and then transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Thomas also exited under his own power and received medical attention, but Sweet’s crash shocked everyone. It was a violent reminder of the sport’s risk, even for its top champions.

And this is not the first time this weekend that a crash has horrified the NASCAR community. Eldora Speedway’s Joker’s Jackpot on Friday quickly spiraled into chaos. As the green flag flew, six sprint cars, including names like Tyler Courtney, Buddy Kofoid, and Hunter Schuerenburg, were involved in a high-impact crash entering turn one.

Courtney’s car flipped multiple times and collided wing-first with the fence, triggering a 20-minute red flag. Courtney, currently 2nd in the championship standings, was rushed to the hospital. Though most drivers walk away, the incident highlighted how unpredictable and dangerous Eldora’s banking and surface can be, even before the main event begins.

And as for Kyle Larson, during the lead-up to the prestigious $200,000-to-win 42nd Kings Royal weekend just a few days ago, he returned to Eldora Speedway for three consecutive nights of racing. The Hendrick Motorsports star kicked things off by winning Wednesday’s $100,000 Kubota High Limit Racing Joker’s Jackpot, his 10th career victory at the track, followed by a thrilling outing in the Knight Before World of Outlaws feature.

However, before Larson could make his mark in the Kings Royal main event, tensions flared between him and a longtime on-track rival, David Gravel, as the two drivers clashed during the race. Amid this turmoil, Kyle Larson, sidelined by these events in the mounting rivalry, was forced to balance a personal concern with a professional focus in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Kyle Larson reveals his plans to overcome his Cup Series slump

After another turbulent Eldora weekend, Larson addressed whispers about his recent NASCAR Cup Series slump with trademark honesty. He admitted, saying, “I think it’s hard to pinpoint exactly why… I’ve made mistakes… Our cars are a struggle…we’re looking at someone who tracks the Poconos, the Michigans… the places that we struggle on speed.” Larson acknowledged that every summer brings a dip in pace, particularly over eight races, where his average finish slipped into the high teens, well below his usual standard.

He noted, “You just haven’t personally, the driver, figured out what it is behind the wheel to kinda manage the tire.” Reflecting on this mid-season hurdle, he remembered similar dips in 2022 and 2023 that were ultimately overcome through focus and incremental gain. Larson and his Hendrick Motorsports team are now “maximizing our days,” aiming to minimize damage from poor starting positions of mishaps and leverage data-driven improvements.

The No. 5 driver said, “We’re executing even better in maximizing our days, which is really important in this sport.” As the headline chase approaches, the wheelman is working to cement resilience over raw speed, turning adversity into momentum for the playoff push.