Kyle Larson Shrugs Off Buzz Around Dover’s NASCAR All-Star Weekend

For decades, the NASCAR All-Star Race has been the sport’s ultimate “showtime” event. A no-points, all-pride shootout where drivers throw caution to the wind and chase bragging rights (and a fat payday). Born in 1985 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the All-Star quickly carved out its own legacy: bold moves, wild formats, and some of the most memorable clashes in NASCAR history.

Over the years, it’s bounced from Charlotte to Bristol to Texas, and most recently, back to its roots in North Wilkesboro. On the way, each stop has fueled debates about where it truly belongs. The beauty of the All-Star isn’t just the racing, but the mystique of where it’s raced. And now, another twist is stirring in the rumor mill, setting up plenty of chatter in the garage.

Kyle Larson isn’t bothered about the All-Star Race venue

NASCAR insiders are abuzz with talk that the 2026 All-Star Race might be moving to Dover Motor Speedway. Yes, that high-banked concrete “Monster Mile” is known for its punishing pace. In this plan, Dover would take over the All-Star spotlight, while North Wilkesboro Speedway, which has hosted the non-points All-Star event since 2023, would finally host a points-paying Cup race for the first time since 1996.

Since Speedway Motorsports owns both Dover and North Wilkesboro, a swap would be pretty smooth. Dover’s been around since 1969 and joined the SMI family in 2021, while Wilkesboro’s comeback, boosted by state and federal support, has already shown it can deliver. Giving Wilkesboro a summer points race would be a huge nod to history, meeting modern NASCAR strategy.

With the full 2026 schedule expected to be unveiled soon, this shift would mark a dramatic realignment in NASCAR’s event landscape. When asked about the rumor, Kyle Larson kept it breezy. “I mean, the first time I read it was today, so I don’t really have an opinion … I don’t know. I’ll race wherever we got to,” Larson told Frontstretch.

Larson’s laid-back response underscores his professionalism and his willingness to roll with NASCAR’s rhythm wherever it leads. That comfort with uncertainty isn’t surprising. Larson has thrived under the All-Star spotlight. He’s one of the few drivers to have captured the All-Star Race three times. Kyle Larson won in 2019 (Charlotte), 2021 (Texas), and 2023 (North Wilkesboro). His 2023 triumph tied him with Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon for the second-most in the event’s history.

Larson’s All-Star success spans different tracks and conditions. It’s proof that he adapts quickly and never underestimates any venue. Whether NASCAR hosts the All-Star race at Dover in 2026 or elsewhere, one thing’s clear: Larson will be a serious contender, All-Star title up for grabs. But this is not the only shake-up that is in discussion.

NASCAR’s 2026 schedule whispers and what they mean

Rumor season is in full swing as NASCAR inches closer to unveiling its 2026 Cup Series calendar. Leading the buzz: Mexico City may be sidelined, with the stadium’s hosting of the FIFA World Cup making scheduling a logistical nightmare. NASCAR EVP Ben Kennedy has acknowledged the challenge. However, he expressed hope for a return in the future, though nothing is booked for 2026 just yet.

Filling that gap could bring Chicagoland Speedway back into the fold, potentially around July 3–5. The 1.5-mile oval hasn’t hosted a Cup race since 2019. But reports suggest a $5–10 million overhaul could prep it for a comeback, with Speedway Motorsports eager to tap into the Chicago market.

Meanwhile, the West Coast swing may get a road-course twist in 2026. NASCAR is reportedly planning a back-to-back stretch with a brand-new San Diego street race (June 19–21). It will be followed closely by a return to Sonoma Raceway (June 26–28). It promises a smoother freight plan plus a fresh pair of challenges for drivers and fans alike.

Not to be lost in the shuffle, the timeline also hints at a second in-season off weekend, possibly after the Brickyard 400 in early August, giving teams a rare mid-season breather. And amid all these course shifts, the All-Star Race shuffle, with Dover in the mix and North Wilkesboro primed for a points slot, looms large for its own blockbuster potential. Every rumor paints a bold stroke: a more geographically diverse, strategically smart 2026. NASCAR’s calendar could soon reflect a richer blend of tradition, innovation, and fan engagement, making next summer one to watch.