Kyle Larson Snaps Back at Reporter Days After On-Track Drama With Erik Jones

The final race of the Cup Series regular season found itself entwined in drama with eight cautions that sent NASCAR officials fuming at Joey Logano. Another highlight of the evening? The oh-so-close Daytona race for Jimmie Johnson’s LMC driver, Erik Jones. Not only did he put great pace throughout the race, but he was in contention for the victory as well. However, we all saw how that unfolded… in fifth place finish behind Suarez, Justin Haley, and Cole Custer. And while Jones made his frustration clear right after the race, it seems Kyle Larson has a few words to add too.

The 33-year-old came across as the enemy not just for Jones but for others, too, in the Saturday race. And the best exhibit of it was witnessed on Stage 1, where he attempted a bump draft on Bubba Wallace in the tri-oval, a risky maneuver that spun Wallace’s car out of control and ended the playoff hopes of many, including Kyle Busch. But his week did not end when the checkered flag waved at Daytona. Instead, the reporters were eager to know whether Jones and No. 5 had spoken since. And just like that, Larson found himself pressed for answers.

When a reporter asked him if Erik Jones had reached out to him in the aftermath of their Daytona clash, Larson’s answer was simple at first: “No, I haven’t spoke to him.” But the questioning didn’t stop there, and that’s when Larson revealed the tension that brews whenever aggressive racing spills into the media spotlight. The timing of the question mattered. Daytona wasn’t just another race; it shaped playoff momentum, and Larson’s assertive late-race moves became a magnet for scrutiny online.

Fans debated whether his aggression crossed a line, while Jones’ immediate post-race comments hinted at frustration without fully digging into blame. While the No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota was battling for the lead, Larson was pushing him out of line as he fought to maintain control and avoid the barrier. Though Jones was successful in not kissing the wall, he found himself sliding down the pecking order as Larson continued his climb up.

With that, the 29-year-old found himself finishing in fifth place with his playoff hopes dashed. Being just six laps away from the life-altering win, he found his hopes of the first championship and a first Cup race win since 2022 crushed. Speaking after the race, Jones said, “I mean wrecked to the left and and I kind of gathered it up and then he shoved me again and hooked me right and I saved that again. So, yeah I don’t know, I’ve got to ask. I’ve never raced with Kyle a lot on the speedways, but, I was working really well with everybody else before that and they had no problems knowing how to push. So, I think Kyle knows how to push and that seemed a little aggressive.”

Against that backdrop, the reporter’s follow-up asking if Larson had changed his view after rewatching the finish struck a nerve. “I’ve seen the end of it… but it wasn’t like… I think you guys are all asking me… even I listen to his comments… they weren’t even that bad. But then I got approached like it was this malicious thing… and it wasn’t,” Larson said, shaking off the narrative that his racing against Jones had a darker intent.

Pushed again on whether he would ever decline a call from a fellow driver, Larson clarified that he would always take the conversation. “Yeah, I mean… I would talk. Why not?” but then turned the spotlight onto the reporters themselves. His sharpest remarks came as he explained why he resents the dynamic: “I don’t know why it’s everybody’s business if we talk or not. You guys always ask. You don’t care. Between us and them… it’s conversation. You guys can switch the way out of it. Bigger deal to somebody over here than it is to us.”

That response captured Larson’s balancing act in real time: maintaining his stance as a hard racer while also drawing a firm line between personal dialogue in the garage and the narratives pushed in the media. While fans and media have fixated on the heated moments between Kyle Larson and Erik Jones at Daytona, NASCAR legend Richard Petty has urged a steadier perspective, emphasizing the importance of moving forward rather than getting caught up in calls for revenge.

Richard Petty’s take on Kyle Larson’s Daytona drama

Reflecting on Larson’s aggressive late-race move, Petty described the situation as part of the intense, split-second decision-making that defines superspeedway racing. Petty stated, “No, that… uh… Eric don’t drive like that… You know what I mean?… It’s over with, okay?… That… that was last week… Forget it… That’s going down the road…”

This mindset values resilience and skill over grudges, suggesting that conflicts should be settled by the parties themselves, not through media drama. Petty’s comments go beyond just the Larson-Jones incident. He has been vocal about the broader challenges facing NASCAR, especially regarding the Next Gen car’s impact on competition. Pointing out that the car’s aerodynamic and horsepower limitations have made track position paramount, Petty noted how difficult it is for drivers to make clean overtakes once they lose the lead or fall back.

He observed that races often resemble pace laps, with drivers “just running a line,” which can frustrate fans craving more unpredictable, skill-driven battles. This context amplifies why Petty is cautious about escalating conflicts like the Larson-Jones drama. The sport is already wrestling with technical and strategic complexities that affect on-track action and fan engagement. Rather than add fuel to every perceived slight, Petty suggests focusing on refining the racing product and letting drivers sort out differences privately or through competition.

At a critical juncture of the 2025 season, where every move can shift playoff chances, Petty’s call for moving on is a reminder that NASCAR’s legacy is built on adaptability, respect among drivers, and the shared passion for racing. His words invite fans and media alike to temper expectations for payback narratives and instead appreciate the evolving challenges and strategies that shape today’s NASCAR racing.