Kyle Larson Sparks IndyCar Backlash After Ranking Among Top Drivers in Series Merchandise Sales

For decades, NASCAR and IndyCar have shared a complicated relationship. The rivalries and occasional partnerships always existed with an undercurrent of mutual fascination. The crossover between the two series dates back to the 1960s. Remember when NASCAR drivers like Cale Yarborough and Donnie Allison would skip Charlotte to take on the Indy 500? Or legends like Tony Stewart and Robby Gordon later attempting the grueling “Double Duty,” racing both the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day?

While the logistics and points systems of modern racing have made such feats rare, the allure of crossing over remains strong. Today, drivers like Kyle Larson are reviving this tradition, bringing new energy (and controversy) to the conversation. Larson’s recent forays into IndyCar are stirring up more than just track action, setting the stage for a debate that’s as old as American motorsport itself.

Kyle Larson’s IndyCar impact goes beyond the track

We all know that Kyle Larson’s relationship with IndyCar has been anything but ordinary. Known for his relentless drive and versatility behind the wheel, Larson made headlines with his ambitious “double” attempts in 2024 and 2025. He was seen competing in both the Indianapolis 500 and the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, and both his attempts had their fair share of hiccups.

Larson’s first try in 2024 was hampered by weather. He managed to finish 18th after qualifying an impressive 5th and took home Rookie of the Year honors. But that didn’t stop him from capturing the imagination of fans across both series. In 2025, Kyle Larson returned to the Brickyard. This time, he was determined to complete the double and prove his mettle against the best in open-wheel racing. However, his Indy 500 ended in a spin, and so did his Coca-Cola 600, forcing him to leave his quest of completing the double in the air. Still, his presence made waves throughout the sport, and now, the numbers are out.

Well, Larson’s participation in IndyCar events has not only bridged the gap between two of America’s premier racing series but also created a unique merchandising phenomenon. Traditionally, IndyCar’s top merchandise sellers are homegrown stars like Pato O’Ward, Josef Newgarden, and Scott Dixon. Yet, during May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Larson’s gear flew off the shelves!

According to official numbers, only O’Ward’s merchandise sold more than Larson’s. The NASCAR star has edged out names like Newgarden, Alexander Rossi, and Dixon, while series leader Alex Palou isn’t even on the list. This surge in sales shows Kyle Larson’s cross-series appeal and the growing trend of NASCAR fans following their favorite drivers into new arenas. It also highlights how Larson’s brand transcends traditional series loyalty. At the moment, he’s become a motorsports icon. He’s not just a NASCAR champion anymore.

As the dust settles from May’s sales bonanza, the IndyCar community finds itself at a crossroads. Some fans are thrilled by the fresh attention and energy Larson brings. On the other hand, others are questioning what it means for the series’ identity. The debate is heating up!

Fans stir debate as Kyle Larson merch numbers overshadow IndyCar regulars

As soon as IndyCar’s top May merchandise sales list hit social media, the reactions came in hot, and, well, a little bit salty. Kyle Larson, a NASCAR Cup Series Champion with only two Indy 500 starts (both under the Hendrick Motorsports/Arrow McLaren partnership), landing at No. 2 on the list, didn’t just surprise fans. It shook up the IndyCar community.

Some fans weren’t subtle with their sarcasm. “Larson 🤣 Sad day for Indy car. (That’s every day that ends in Y),” a user posted, hinting at IndyCar’s struggle to maintain mainstream popularity. Take a look at the numbers. IndyCar is struggling to average even a million viewers for its seasons. NASCAR, on the other hand, had an average viewership of 2.83 million for the 2024 season. Almost three times the IndyCar numbers.

Another user echoed the sentiment, “Interesting!! A NASCAR guy comes in and he’s 2nd? Wow. IndyCar yall need to do better.” With only Pato O’Ward outselling Larson, established stars like Josef Newgarden, Alexander Rossi, and Scott Dixon were left trailing. This, naturally, sparked questions about the series’ marketing and fan engagement.

One fan noted the possible reason: “It’s easy to top merch sales when you’re the only driver with actual merch to buy.” While exaggerated, it does point to a valid critique. Many IndyCar drivers lack the promotional muscle or brand-building backing that Kyle Larson brings from NASCAR, as well as Hendrick Motorsports. With NASCAR merchandise being marketed on a much larger scale than IndyCar, it’s no surprise to see Larson near the top.

Sarcasm also found its place in the conversation, with one fan quipping, “Is there any merchandise of him crashing? That I would buy.” Kyle Larson’s 2025 Indy 500 ended with a high-profile crash on lap 91, when he lost control entering Turn 2 and spun into the wall, collecting Sting Ray Robb and Kyffin Simpson. But it wasn’t his only incident. Larson had also crashed during an open test at Indianapolis earlier that month, marking his third crash at the venue within weeks. IndyCar fans didn’t miss the opportunity to take a jibe at Larson for this.

But not everyone was cynical. In fact, one fan summed up the sentiment shared by many motorsports followers. “Kyle being #2 is amazing.” Larson is also number 2 on NASCAR’s merchandise sales list! Whether you love him or loathe the situation, Larson’s cross-series clout is undeniable, and it’s leaving a mark. As for the debate, it will keep going on. Which side are you on? Let us know in the comments!