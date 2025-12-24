Kyle Larson Speaks Out on Rick Hendrick’s Support After Highly Controversial iRacing Incident

Calling 2020 a difficult year for Kyle Larson would be an understatement. As NASCAR struggled through the COVID-19 pandemic, the then-Chip Ganassi Racing driver had his own issues. Being one of the top-performing drivers always gave him the edge with the team, a position he had held since 2014. However, one incident would change all of that.

What went wrong for Kyle Larson?

In April 2020, Larson participated in the Mona Madness iRacing event, along with many notable drivers from other racing series. And like any other sim race, the drivers were connected on a voice channel, and so was Larson. Seemingly, while calling out a driver, he said, “You can’t hear me? Hey—” followed by a racial slur.

The incident quickly gained attention on social media and sparked a major controversy. In the following two days, Kyle Larson was indefinitely suspended from NASCAR and fired by Chip Ganassi Racing, where he had spent the entirety of his Cup Series career. But even in tough times, Larson recently revealed that he experienced kindness in conversations with people during that period.

“I would just say, anybody I talked to from the African-American community was so great to me, and I was so embarrassed and scared to even look any of them in the eye. Anthony and Michelle Martin, with Urban Youth Racing School, they were great supporters, still are. So I try to give back as much as I can,” he said, speaking on the Dinner with Racers podcast.

At the time, Larson admitted his mistake and apologized. However, the damage was done. He was without a ride for the remainder of the season and the entire next season. Although drivers like Bubba Wallace condemned his use of the slur, they also explained that Larson did deserve a second chance at racing, and luck was with him.

“I think Rick’s been through his own kind of personal troubles along the way, so I think he’s the type of person that can see past things that have maybe transpired throughout others’ lives and be willing to give opportunities to. So yeah, I’m super grateful and happy to be in the position I am in now for sure,” Larson added.

Rick Hendrick, one of the sport’s most veteran team owners, led a team that remains one of the strongest forces in the Cup Series—exactly what Larson needed. After NASCAR decided to reinstate him in October of that year (he wasn’t allowed to race until January, 2021), Rick Hendrick approached him, offering him the historic #5 car, which had been dormant for the past three seasons. Without a doubt, Larson took the opportunity.

This was understandably a tough time for the 33-year-old. By that point, he had been racing in the Cup Series for nearly six years, had won multiple races, and had come close to a championship. However, that wasn’t locked in until he made the move to Hendrick Motorsports.

How Hendrick Motorsports uplifted Larson

Right after he returned to the track in 2021, debuting with Hendrick, Kyle Larson looked unbeatable. He broke several personal records that season, leading 2,581 laps and winning 10 races. He was crowned the Cup Series champion in 2021.

This was a major improvement considering the position he had put himself in just a year ago. Marking one of the strongest comebacks of all time, Larson headed into 2022. However, the season turned out to be a little more disappointing than he would have expected, with a seventh-place finish in the standings.

But ever since, he had been delivering the most he could in the #5 Chevy, and he repeated his best result in 2025, winning the Cup Series championship once again. As of now, Larson is one of the highest-rated drivers in the Series. Although the controversy put him in a tough spot five years ago, he has managed to outgrow himself and climb through the ranks. Can he repeat this success in the coming 2026 season as well?