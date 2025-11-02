While Denny Hamlin snatched the pole, Kyle Larson and the No. 5 team delivered a powerful statement during the crucial pre-race sessions, confirming they had a car capable of winning the title. In Friday’s practice, the team focused on long-run speed, with ‘Yung Money’ topping the charts in the 15-lap average and clocking the 2nd-best 10-lap speed among all competitors. Despite a minor brush with the wall during the session, he ended up 11th-fastest on single-lap speed, focusing more on the car’s comfort for the 312-lap run.

This strong foundation was successfully translated into a stellar starting spot for the championship race. In Saturday’s single-lap qualifying session, Larson delivered a blistering lap of 26.979 seconds, securing the 3rd starting position on the grid. This result placed the No. 5 Chevrolet directly behind fellow title contenders Denny Hamlin and William Byron, ensuring Larson had a critical top-three starting position with clear air and prime pit selection. However, the current situation of Larson’s tires is building up pressure on the Hendrick Motorsports camp.

Kyle Larson’s desperate push in Phoenix

The Championship 4 race took a sudden, frantic, and devastating turn for 2 title contenders as a rash of tire issues swept through the field once again around Lap 220. The sequence of events began on Lap 215 as the No. 5 of Kye Larson blew a right-front tire, followed almost immediately by Chase Briscoe, who suffered a right-rear-tire failure on Lap 216.

The severity of the tire failures was prominent throughout the weekend, as tire issues this weekend have been very disappointing. Goodyear had been great all year until the one weekend it mattered most. However, relief came on Lap 220 when a caution flag flew after Carson Hocevar of Spire Motorsports cut a right-front tire, slowing to a near halt and hitting the Turn 4 wall, necessitating a caution flag.

Upon the restart, Larson remained a lap down, and the No. 5 team was still scrambling to diagnose the issue, with crew chief Cliff Daniels telling his driver: “You melted a bead… Just keep an eye on right front heat.” Larson also reported a persistent car issue, saying that he still had a vibration, or a splitter damage, indicating that the damage from the tire blow-out was potentially more severe than just the rubber itself.

As the field was frozen under yellow on Lap 258, Kyle Larson was officially scored in 21st position, one lap down from the leader. Since his flat right-front tire, the HMS team has been unable to get the free pass to get him back on the lead lap, unlike Briscoe. His sole focus is now on minimizing the points deficit to the other Championship 4 drivers, who are running near the front. The crucial period on Lap 258 provided the final opportunity for Larson’s crew chief to make adjustments in a desperate attempt to improve the car’s handling and speed.

With the race approaching the final 50 laps, the team’s only hope is a strategic gamble, such as differing tire or fuel calls, on the upcoming pit stop, combined with a quick restart, to potentially get the “Lucky Dog” on a future caution and put them back in play. However, as the field bunches up, the pressure is immense for Daniels to execute a perfect stop and give Larson any possible edge, or his 2025 championship run will end here.

How HMS sent two drivers to the final 4 again

Hendrick Motorsports once again demonstrated its mastery of the modern NASCAR Cup Series by advancing both Kyle Larson and William Byron into the Championship 4. It’s the 3rd time since 2021 that the organization has pulled off this feat, showcasing unparalleled depth and adaptability in the Next Gen era. With Larson, with 2021 champion, and Byron, fresh off a career-best season under crew chief Rudy Fugle, all eyes turn to Hendrick’s roof as they chase another title run.

Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon couldn’t hide his enthusiasm for the atmosphere around the team’s Concord, N.C., campus this week. “The electricity and the energy around the campus, this whole week is amazing because you know that you work so hard and what you want at the end of the day is to run for a championship,” he said. “I think just making it to the Final Four is almost like a championship these days because of how difficult it is with the cut-offs and the way the format is.”

Gordon pointed to the behind-the-scenes operation that allows Larson and Byron to stay focused amid the chaos of Championship Weekend. “There are a lot of distractions. There’s a lot that gets added to your schedule, and you’ve got to manage that. This is where I think the depth of our people just shines,” he said. From simulations underway months in advance to marketing and PR units coordinating driver appearances, Hendrick’s holistic structure remains the foundation of their sustained success.