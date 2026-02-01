Kyle Larson Turns Bowman Gray Weather Chaos Into Quiet Confidence

In the past years, Kyle Larson has been a force to reckon with at the Clash race. The season-opening exhibition race in the NASCAR Cup Series has been Larson’s launching pad for several top fives and top tens. In 2026, Larson has an opportunity to improve upon the Bowman Gray’s event last year. However, the Hendrick Motorsports driver is not getting ahead of himself. Instead, he is patiently working and turning the weather delay into an opportunity.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kyle Larson is going with the flow

“Just trying to make the most out of the situation and also be ready to go when it is time to go. You know, we’ve already done our pre-event packet, kind of going over the race and the race weekend and practice, qualifying, all that, so I feel like we have a good plan. It’s just now you just gotta wait till you get on track,” Kyle Larson said about his preparations for the NASCAR Clash race, exuding confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR recently postponed the Bowman Gray Stadium event to Monday night due to ice and snow blanketing the Winston-Salem area. Initially planned to begin on Saturday, the Clash festivities were clubbed together for Sunday. However, snow blanketed North Carolina on Saturday as well, with forecasts projecting 12 inches of snow. So NASCAR moved the plan to Monday.

This gives Kyle Larson an opportunity to work harder for his Clash chances. The freshly crowned NASCAR Cup Series champion’s reputation precedes him. Given the meticulous work ethic that he, his crew chief Cliff Daniels, and the No. 5 HMS team follow, they leave no stone unturned. There will be a big need for it as well – scheduled for 6 PM on Monday, the Clash race may record the coldest temperatures in NASCAR history. But Larson is having fun with his family first, before launching his race mode.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In my head, I think I was already planning for Monday or potentially even further, but really, it just kind of gets you excited that you can enjoy the snow with your family. And as soon as I’m done with this, I’m gonna head over to my shop. We got a good hill and probably be able to jump and put the kids on some tubes and sleds and go have some fun for the next couple of days,” Kyle Larson continued.

This zest to face the season head-on comes from not only Kyle Larson’s personal talents, but also his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

An outpouring of emotions

Last year’s Cup Series championship stood out for a different driver. Most of the spotlight was on Denny Hamlin, who won 60 Cup race trophies and was hoping to deliver a championship to his ailing father. In a heartbreaking turn of events in the final laps, the glory slipped through his fingers. And it went to Kyle Larson – who was already expecting defeat. That expectation pervaded Larson’s garage and even extended to his family. So when the script flipped, an emotional joy flooded his children’s faces.

“Obviously, I wasn’t in the motorhome watching the race because I was on the track. But my wife, Katelyn, told me how emotional Owen had gotten. You know, he was a little bit teared up because I think he could grasp the magnitude of it, and also grasp how wild the finish was for us. I think he understood that we were not in a great position to win the championship. And then the script flipped, and we won. I think he was just as surprised and emotional as we all were on the team and behind the wheel,” Kyle Larson said in a recent interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

Evidently, the stage is set for Kyle Larson to begin a new season. Let’s see how the two-time champ launches 2026 at Bowman Gray.