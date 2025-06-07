Kyle Larson Violently Crashes at His Side Gig With Slump Worsening on Friday Night

Veteran team owner Rick Hendrick must’ve had a heart-in-his-mouth moment after witnessing the crash Kyle Larson endured at Plymouth Dirt track in Wisconsin. Whenever Larson isn’t driving in NASCAR, he’s often found competing in sprint car races, and Friday was just a normal day for the HMS driver. But little did he know that his night behind the wheel of a winged sprint car would end miserably.

It is worth noting that, unlike other NASCAR teams, HMS allows its drivers to race in non-NASCAR events. Larson is the most active driver, making the most of the freedom, but the team has had to deal with detrimental consequences in the past for this. Although the crash was brutal, fortunately, the driver did not sustain any major injuries, ensuring his participation in Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

Kyle Larson’s World of Outlaws run at Plymouth Dirt Track in Wisconsin took a wild turn. Racing on the 1/3-mile oval, Larson was holding second place behind leader Rico Abreu when disaster struck. Just seven laps into the 35-lap feature, the right rear wheel of his car suddenly came off. That failure sent Larson‘s car spinning backward into turn one at full speed, triggering a violent barrel roll that launched him into the catch fence. Shortly after, Toby Christie posted the video of the No.5 driver’s crash on X: “Hard Crash for Kyle Larson tonight at Plymouth. Fortunately, Larson was able to walk away from this one.”

Safety crew rushed in as the race was red-flagged, but Larson climbed out of the wrecked car on his own. This was Larson’s third straight night of dirt racing, following spots at Red Cedar Speedway on Wednesday and 141 Speedway on Thursday—a grueling grind that’s testing even a veteran like him. With so many nights on the dirt back-to-back, fans are starting to wonder: how long can Larson keep pushing the punishing pace before it takes a toll?

Kyle Larson took it like a champ, and moments after climbing out of the car, he said, ” I think the right rear axle or something broke. Just kinda launched me and along for the ride. Bummer, I felt really good, pacing Rico there. Glad I’m okay. Big hits but all-in-all, feel fine.”

The Plymouth track isn’t an outlier this year. Larson’s 2025 campaign has hit some rough patches, including a nasty crash at the Indianapolis 500 on May 25 that dropped him to 27th after he acted on lap 92. The stuff breaks add up, painting a picture of a driver fighting through a slump on dirt even as he battles hard and stays competitive in NASCAR’s top series.

Moreover, Kyle Larson, still licking his wounds from his second failed attempt at the Double, his Nashville run, seemed to project that disappointment. The Cracker Barrel 400 started rough for Kyle Larson, as he qualified 25th and struggled from the start of Sunday’s race, losing speed and slipping down the ranks while 2023 champion Ryan Blaney claimed his first win of the 2025 season. It was a disappointing weekend overall, with Larson openly admitting on Saturday that he lacked confidence in his car.

However, all hope is not lost for NASCAR’s star. Still standing at No.2 in the driver standings, Larson is determined to make a comeback.

Rico Abreu’s dominance

For the dirt track folks, this race was eventful. The NOS Energy Drink feature at Plymouth dirt track was full of action and surprises, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Rico Abreu, the dirt racing ace, held off a fierce challenge from Michael Koffoid to claim the win in a thrilling 35-lap battle. After Larson crashed out, Abreu had to ensure he kept Koffoid in his rear view mirror, and that is exactly what he did. Abreu’s smooth driving and savvy moves through heavy traffic, especially depending on a risky slider from Kofoid, proved the difference.

Rico’s win adds another highlight to his impressive career tally; he’s wrapped up over 60 wins on the dirt track, cementing his status as one of the sport’s top contenders. Having gone through the rough patch due to injury and missing out on the special event in Australia, Abreu is in his element and enjoying his racing by adding more wins under his belt.

“Hats off to this team. The track prep crew did an amazing job tonight. I’m just so fortunate to be racing in Wisconsin with the best fans in the country here. Everybody is so loyal and passionate. Thank you, World of Outlaws, for putting a race on this weekend. This team they do an unbelievable job. We put ourselves in position, and that’s what makes everything happen right,” Abreu said after the race as he walked home with $12,000 richer.

Behind the leaders, Tyler Courtney finished third, whereas Carson Macedo and Brad Sweet rounded out the top five spots. With the sprint car event delivering an electrifying racing event, all eyes will be on the Craftsman Truck Series and Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.