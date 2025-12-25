Kyle Larson Vows to Follow Jimmie Johnson’s Footsteps as Back-to-Back ‘The Double’ Failures Force a Brutal Reality Check

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and in Kyle Larson’s case, it could pay off big. After testing the limits with his Double-Duty attempt twice, the 33-year-old NASCAR champion knows when to push and when to step back. Understanding the value of timing is key, just as Jimmie Johnson realized when he watched an IndyCar practice for the first time in 2019, stating, “That opportunity has passed for me.” Today, Larson seems to be taking a page from Johnson’s playbook, learning from the legend’s approach before charting his own path forward.

Reflecting on his failed May attempt, when asked if he would consider running the Indy 500 again, Larson’s answer was a strict no for the time being. Speaking on the Dinner with Racers podcast, Larson shut the door temporarily.

“I don’t plan on it while I’m a full-time, NASCAR guy, but I would love to do it, like put a full effort into running it maybe again someday when I’m done full-time racing,” the Hendrick Motorsports driver said. “But I don’t know; I’m already 33.”

Kyle Larson’s bid to complete the fabled Double, racing both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, has ended in disappointment twice, forcing a hard look at how difficult the challenge truly is.

Last year, Larson’s first trial was derailed when heavy rain delayed the Indy 500 and ultimately prevented him from making it to Charlotte in time to start the NASCAR race.

His second attempt this year also fell short. The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series champion crashed out at the Indy 500 on lap 91 and, after flying to Charlotte, led early in the Coca-Cola 600 before a spin, and later involvement in a multi-car incident ended his night with a 37th-place finish.

Admitting that the logistics are just too tough and expressing uncertainty about trying the double again, Larson has doubled down on focusing on his full-time NASCAR schedule, just like the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson did.

Johnson’s own story around the Indy 500 and the double echoes a similar theme of timing and opportunity. The NASCAR legend once seriously considered doing the same grueling challenge during his peak years, even during a situation where he might drive a Penske IndyCar, but team and manufacturer concerns ultimately shelved the plan.

And while Johnson realized the time for him to step back, Larson is also getting on the same page.

Committed to driving in the Cup Series for a long time, the Elk Grove native hasn’t set an end date to it. And while time is a factor here, Larson further emphasized any future prospects of Indy 500 races.

“I know Elio and guys there’s definitely guys, you know, in the mid 40s that are super competitive, but. We’ll see what my mentality is like then, but I just don’t want to do it right and do it legit and, and I don’t know if in your mid 40s you can,” the HMS driver added.

With the Indy 500 hopes in the rearview, Larson is definitely moving forward, and as expected, the 33-year-old driver has his eyes set on a bigger prize.

Kyle Larson eyes a 24 Hours of Daytona return

It is no secret that the 2025 NASCAR Cup champion boasts an impressive resume across multiple racing disciplines. Over the past decade, Larson has largely focused on NASCAR, sprint cars, High Limit Racing, and occasional midget events, leaving IMSA behind.

But with his children now growing up and starting their own racing journeys, Larson has hinted that a return to the 24-hour championship could be on the horizon.

Speaking on the Dinner With Racers podcast, the Elk Grove native made his point clear.

“I think at this stage in my career, yeah, I would do it again,” he said. “I had fun those three years I did it. I didn’t want to keep doing it every year…And have my family there with me again because Owen… So to have my kids a part of it would be cool.”

Yet one of Larson’s standout accomplishments came outside NASCAR in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Between 2014 and 2016, he competed in the 24 Hours of Daytona, capturing the title and a coveted Rolex in 2015 with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Driving the Ford Riley DP, Larson shared the cockpit with Indy car champions Scott Dixon and Tony Kanaan, and fellow NASCAR winner Jamie McMurray, marking a rare and memorable team victory.

And he couldn’t help but reflect on his 2015 Daytona win.

“It ranks really high on my list of wins for sure. It’s such a unique win too, I’m the fourth-string guy on the team, probably back then, but I just remember I’ve never won a race with a teammate, so it’s a really special, unique sort of win,” he added.

While HMS hasn’t entered the IMSA competition, Chip Ganassi Racing remains a strong contender in the series, though it has yet to claim another Daytona win in the rebranded Grand Touring prototype class.

Should Larson return, he may even face familiar competition like Connor Zilisch, who is slated to compete in the 2026 race.