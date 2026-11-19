Shane van Gisbergen has made road-course racing look like a different sport since arriving in NASCAR. What began as an unexpected victory on the streets of Chicago has become a sustained run of dominance, leaving some of America’s best drivers struggling to find an answer. Even established road course specialists have found themselves chasing the No. 97 Chevrolet, with winning margins that underline the size of the challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Kyle Larson, the gap is difficult to explain. NASCAR’s regulars have the experience, equipment, and credentials to compete on road courses, yet SVG keeps finding another gear. Larson discussed what makes the New Zealander such a difficult benchmark.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, dude, he smashes us on all these road courses,” Larson said on the Apex Hunters United podcast. “I’m talking, what did he win a couple of them by? Like 16 seconds or something? We’re not that bad. I feel like he makes us all look that bad. I don’t know. It’d be cool if somebody else from Supercars would come over so we could see if it’s just him who’s that good or if you guys are all that much better than us.

“Maybe we would all dedicate more time to trying to get better at it. But, yeah, for me, I cannot right-foot brake. My brain does not do it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Larson’s reference to the winning margin points to SVG’s 2025 performance. The New Zealander won five Cup races that season, all on road courses or street circuits. His Mexico City victory was particularly emphatic: he beat Christopher Bell by 16.567 seconds, the largest margin in a Cup race in more than 15 years.

Fan Pulse Who Is the Poster-Child of Modern-Day NASCAR? Carson Hocevar Kyle Larson Chase Elliott Christopher Bell KENABO83 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

The results were not a one-season flash. SVG won at Watkins Glen and Sonoma in 2026, taking his Cup career total to eight victories. His Sonoma triumph moved him level with Tony Stewart for second on NASCAR’s all-time road course wins list, one behind Jeff Gordon.

ADVERTISEMENT

SVG has established himself as the driver to beat whenever the schedule turns away from traditional ovals.

That advantage is rooted in part in habits developed over years of racing Supercars. SVG’s background includes three Australian Supercars championships and three Bathurst 1000 victories.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cars demand a different approach to braking and shifting, including techniques such as right-foot braking and heel-and-toe downshifting. Those skills are not exclusive to Supercars, but they are familiar tools in that environment.

Larson’s own explanation highlights how difficult it can be to change established driving habits. He said he does not use the clutch in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series car and delays downshifts to avoid wheel hop. In the Next Gen Cup car, he finds the process smoother and less dependent on waiting until the last possible moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The distinction matters because SVG is not simply adapting his Supercars experience to a stock car. He is bringing a different set of driving habits to a discipline in which many competitors have spent their entire careers. Larson acknowledged that he cannot comfortably switch to right-foot braking, even while recognizing how effective SVG’s technique has been.

Scott Pye, one of the Apex Hunters United hosts, offered another reason to be cautious when comparing the two groups. NASCAR drivers spend most of their season racing on ovals, with only a handful of road-course events on the calendar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supercars drivers, by contrast, build their careers around circuits that require repeated braking, turning, and acceleration. The difference in preparation is significant.

SVG’s NASCAR arrival began with a statement. Driving Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 entry, he won the inaugural Chicago Street Race in his Cup debut in 2023. That performance earned him a full-time opportunity in the United States. He moved through the Xfinity Series in 2024 before taking on the Cup schedule as a rookie in 2025.

The transition to ovals has been less immediate. His first full Cup season featured a steep learning curve, and his road-course results initially stood apart from his oval-track results.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the improvement has been visible. He scored his first oval top-five at Nashville in 2026 and also recorded a top-five result at North Wilkesboro, evidence that his adaptation is extending beyond the circuits where he made his name.

That progress makes Larson’s question more interesting. Another Supercars driver could help establish whether SVG’s advantage comes from a broader racing culture or from an individual talent capable of translating those skills at an exceptional level.

It wouldn’t be a simple experiment, given differences in equipment, preparation, and experience, but it could offer NASCAR regulars a useful comparison.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, NASCAR has only one SVG to measure itself against. Larson understands the size of that challenge, and his admission about right-foot braking shows how deeply driving habits can be ingrained.

Another Supercars arrival might provide a comparison, but SVG has already set a formidable standard.