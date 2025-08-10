Kyle Larson’s Brother-in-Law Gains Edge as Team Owner Pulls Out His Own Car

Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law, Brad Sweet, has recently gained a competitive edge in the sprint car racing scene after a notable decision by their team owner to withdraw his car from the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series and consolidate focus. This shift marks a significant moment in the racing season, especially coming so close to the high-stakes Knoxville Nationals. The decision was unilateral and strategic, reflecting a desire to concentrate resources and support behind Sweet, a proven champion in the World of Outlaws circuit.

Behind the scenes, this move underscores an evolving dynamic within the team, where leadership takes a more hands-on role to optimize performance. It also highlights the intertwined careers of Larson and the Sweet family ties amplified by mutual ambitions on and off the track. Kasey Kahne Racing’s team owner and driver, Kasey Kahne, opened up about the reason for his withdrawal and how it helps Sweet in the series.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A calculated decision of the team owner

At the core of this season’s pivotal developments is Kasey Kahne’s strategic decision to pull his own No. 9 car off the track and fully invest resources into Brad Sweet’s No. 49 team for the remainder of the 2025 sprint car season. This bold move came after careful consideration during one of the most intense periods of the racing calendar, just weeks ahead of the high-profile Knoxville Nationals.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

When asked about the decision, Kahne was candid, saying, “It was all me… just needed to be more in charge… more part of our teams,” and explained, “I just felt like with me being the owner… I needed to be more in charge… more and more part of our teams… just go down to one team… focus on one team with the group that I worked with this year.” This underscores his desire to improve communication and ensure his champion driver has maximum support.

The shakeup also involved a race-day crew realignment. Sweet inherited Kahne’s former No. 9 crew, including crew chief Andrew Bowman and supporting members Tayte Williamson and Kyler Kerkvliet. Kahne believes this will provide Sweet with “the best… most consistent… strongest deal we can throughout the rest of this year.” The changes came amid a challenging stretch, with Sweet’s previous crew chief leaving and the team’s need for a unified approach becoming clear.

Brad Sweet, a six-time World of Outlaws national sprint car champion and the 2024 High Limits champion, has posted impressive results so far this year with four wins and 31 top-10 finishes. Kahne’s focused commitment reflects confidence in Sweet’s potential, especially as the season intensifies. Kahne emphasized the importance of timing: “You know that we are home for two weeks prior to that… but it just got to the point where I feel like I wanna make sure Brad Sweet is getting everything that he signed up for.” Sweet’s reputation for race-day savvy and resilience makes him a fitting centerpiece for this sharpened team strategy.

This decision marked Kahne’s shift from driver-owner juggling multiple roles toward a more concentrated leadership and management role, aiming to leverage his experience and presence to guide the team to peak performance. By drawing all resources and attention to Sweet’s team, Kahne has made a statement about where he believes the strongest competitive advantage lies.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kyle Larson’s vision for a global future

Kyle Larson’s recent experience racing NASCAR’s Cup Series in Mexico City has sparked a transformative vision that could reshape the future of the sport beyond American borders. Larson highlighted how the Mexico City event exposed the drivers to a fundamentally different culture and race-weekend experience, sharing hotels, traveling together on chartered planes, and engaging closely with passionate international fans. He emphasized that these moments of driver camaraderie and intense fan enthusiasm went far beyond a typical race weekend, signaling a potential shift away from NASCAR’s historically domestic, insular identity.

Kyle Larson envisions a NASCAR that embraces international venues not as rare exhibitions but as permanent and growing parts of the Cup Series calendar. Reflecting on his diverse racing background, including dirt track competitions in Australia and New Zealand, he suggested expanding to markets like Australia, New Zealand, and even Europe, although he acknowledged uncertainties about reception overseas. His insights reveal a broader strategic opportunity for NASCAR to tap into new fan bases and cultural exchanges, potentially transforming the sport into a truly global motorsport.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“You should see some of the videos of like drivers walking through… fans were just like tripping over each other trying to get autographs,” Larson recounted. “It was a cool atmosphere for sure.” The scale of fan energy left a lasting impression. “If we go back, I think it’ll just get bigger… for sure,” Larson added.

This international focus aligns with Larson’s view that NASCAR’s tradition-bound practices, such as driver isolation in personal motorhomes and limited team interaction, can evolve into a more open and socially vibrant environment. Such changes could lead not only to enhanced fan engagement but also to new dynamics among drivers and teams. If embraced by NASCAR’s leadership, Larson’s vision could redefine the Cup Series landscape by integrating global racing cultures, expanding international competition, and growing NASCAR’s audience worldwide.