Kyle Larson’s Championship Dream Hits New Low as Crew Chief’s Brickyard Call Backfires

“We will be in position to win this stage.” Those were the confident words from Kyle Larson’s crew chief, Cliff Daniels, moments before the Brickyard 400 took a brutal turn. Larson was running second and appeared poised to contend for the Stage 1 win when his left-front tire failed in Turn 3. The crash ended his day and dealt another major blow to the defending champion’s increasingly troubled 2026 title campaign.

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Kyle Larson had looked to be in a strong position before the incident, with the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet cycling back to the lead during the opening stage as the lead pack went through their pit cycles. Daniels, however, wanted his driver to push harder and learn more about the car’s limits before the stage concluded.

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“We are in a good spot to do what we need to do with fuel at this stage. Let’s go ahead and push pace for a couple laps and see where the limits of our car are so we can tune it up. We will be in position to win this stage,” Daniels told Larson.

Instead, the gamble ended with Larson in the wall. Kyle Larson’s left-front tire blew while he was running second near the end of Stage 1. The No. 5 Chevrolet slammed into the Turn 3 wall. This, in turn, immediately ended his afternoon at Indianapolis. When asked if he was alright, Larson had a simple explanation.

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“Yeah. I just blew a left rear, I think.”

Regardless of which tire Larson initially believed failed, the result was devastating. A race that offered Hendrick Motorsports another opportunity to reverse its recent struggles ended almost as soon as it had begun.

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The Brickyard crash also extended Larson’s NASCAR Cup Series winless streak to 46 races. That number is increasingly difficult to ignore for a driver who captured the 2025 championship. The timing is even worse. Kyle Larson finished 15th at North Wilkesboro last weekend. This Brickyard 400 crash now hands Larson his third finish of 34th or worse in the last four races. That is a brutal stretch for the No. 5 team at precisely the wrong point of the season.

Larson entered the Indianapolis weekend sixth in the standings. While that remains a respectable position, the championship math makes the recent slide particularly concerning. With the Chase format back in the mix, he is losing ground to gain an advantage in terms of points buffer for the 10-race stretch. And the likes of Carson Hocevar, Chris Buescher, and Chase Briscoe, still up and running, could see the No. 5 drop further in the points standings.

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The defending champion has not suddenly lost his speed or ability. But speed alone does not matter if the results continue to disappear. For Hendrick, the larger concern is that this latest setback comes after a month that could have significant consequences for its championship ambitions.

Kyle Larson has the experience, the equipment and the talent to recover. But they cannot leave points on the table at such a crucial point in the season.