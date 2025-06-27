Kyle Larson’s Emotional Confession Reveals the Hidden Cost of Chasing Greatness in NASCAR

“I’m kind of a throwback racer where I’ll race anything as long as I’m allowed to, and I would love to race every day of the week if I could. So I would say I’m one of the only real racers left out here,” Kyle Larson told Jeff Gluck way back in 2017. That was peak “Yung Money” energy. Just raw talent, zero filters, and a borderline obsession with chasing checkered flags. Fast forward to 2025, and guess what? He’s still racing everything, everywhere, all the time. From Cup to dirt to Indy to sprint cars, Larson’s schedule would make your head spin. But lately, that same breakneck pace has started to show its toll. Not on track, but off it.

In a rare, vulnerable moment, Kyle Larson peeled back the curtain on what chasing greatness really costs… and what he’s finally ready to change.

Between Cup races, dirt events, the Indy 500, and even sprint cars, he’s barely paused. “My life has been so busy lately between racing obviously, this new DAP deal, we’re all chasing, this media stuff.” The DAP deal refers to the Driver Ambassador Program, an initiative that rewards drivers for promoting NASCAR through different avenues. Moreover, the only week off for NASCAR Cup drivers came during the April 20 weekend for Easter.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What’s worse for Larson is missing out on a big part of his life. “I haven’t been home since before Indy. I think I will be home 5-6 days till the end of August. So, it’s been a bit crazy. I haven’t seen my family a whole lot so missing them for sure. Especially since the kids are doing a lot of different fun activities and all that. It’s been a grind but I feel like the age that I am at, I wanna take advantage of these years while I have the energy and the ability too. I do look forward to the end of August as the season slows down and I become just a Cup racer,” Larson revealed.

AD

Kyle Larson’s 2025 Indianapolis 500 campaign was a whirlwind of preparation and anticipation. It culminated with the 109th running of the Indy 500 on Sunday, May 25, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Larson’s attempt to complete “The Double” was cut short when he was involved in a crash on Lap 92 of the Indy 500. This ended his race early and marking a bittersweet chapter in his ambitious Memorial Day weekend schedule. With races nearly every weekend (no weekend breaks now!), including key events at Sonoma, Dover, Iowa, and Watkins Glen, Larson won’t have much time to spend at home.

Yet, his results are proof that it’s working. Larson currently stands second in the drivers’ standings, with 569 points. This season he has 3 race wins, nine top-5s, and twelve top-10s, and is well poised for the playoff rounds and a shot at the Cup Series championship. At 32, Larson knows this window won’t last forever. The burn to chase greatness is matched only by the silent yearning for family moments missed. He’s chasing both trophies and time, trying to ensure neither comes at the expense of the other.

How long can the balancing act last, and will the scales ever find peace?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jimmie Johnson reflects on Kyle Larson’s experience

Jimmie Johnson’s journey from full-throttle champion to family-first racer is one Kyle Larson is beginning to understand. After hearing Larson’s experience, Johnson empathized with his emotional conflict. The seven-time Cup champion recalled how hard it was to finally tell team owner Rick Hendrick that 2020 would be his final full-time season in NASCAR.

“One of the hardest things I ever did was go to Mr. Hendrick’s house and say, ‘Buddy, this is going to be my last year,’” Johnson revealed. However, upon hearing this, Rick Hendrick was unbothered and started to talk about something else. Johnson thought that Mr. Hendrick might not have heard him, so he repeated.

“And he didn’t even answer me… started talking about something else.” Even on the second try, Hendrick simply said, “Yeah, I heard you the first time. I just don’t want to believe you.” That moment of silence said everything. For Johnson, the decision was deeply personal. He and his wife Chandra Janway, whom he married in 2004, started their family later than most. Their daughters, Genevieve (born in 2010) and Lydia (born in 2013), were still young when Johnson was making the call. He realized he was missing their everyday moments (like Larson), and racing was no longer worth the tradeoff.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From winning championships to tackling new disciplines like IndyCar and IMSA, Johnson had his share of grind. But eventually, the thrill of victory had to make room for being present at home. His story echoes loudly now that Larson is feeling that same pull. The desire to be everything, everywhere, all at once, while still making it to the baseball game or the school recital.