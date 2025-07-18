Kyle Larson’s Rising Star Hospitalized After Violent Crash Sends Multiple Cars Into Catchfence

The stakes couldn’t be higher at Eldora Speedway. Kyle Larson’s High Limit Racing series held a thrilling finale of the Joker’s Jackpot event, with a jaw-dropping $100,000 prize on the line. Drivers came out firing as soon as the green flag dropped, but the high-intensity start took a disastrous turn just seconds into the 40-lap event in the very first corner. A massive crash sent five cars flipping, and audible gasps could be heard from the crowd as the severity of the incident became instantly clear.

The likes of Hunter Schuerenberg, Brad Sweet, Brady Bacon, Bill Balog, Buddy Kofoid, and Tyler Courtney were caught up in the incident. While all of them managed to safely climb out of their cars, the No. 7BC Sprint Car driver was rushed to the hospital for further evaluations.

Drivers forced to retire early after Eldora Speedway chaos

Tyler Courtney was determined to get off to a flying start. Starting in 10th place, the racer put the pedal to the metal as soon as the race began, but Buddy Kofoid came up the racetrack and lost control of his vehicle, collecting five other cars in the process. It was a scary wreck, with the No. 7BC Sprint Car flipping just before making impact with the fence. He hit the wall, wing first, before bouncing across down the banking of the track. While upside down, he was clipped by Hunter Schuerenberg, who ran out of room.

What followed was a lengthy red flag period that lasted approximately 20 minutes. While the debris was being removed from the track, Tyler Courtney was quickly escorted to a medical facility for evaluation. High Limit Racing confirmed the same, releasing a statement that read, “Tyler Courtney was extracted and communicating with officials after the opening lap crash. He will be transported for further evaluation.”

The Kubota High Limit Racing officials confirmed that Courtney was alert and communicating with the safety crews after the crash. Currently second in the championship standings with one win to his name, the racer will hope to pick himself up, dust himself off, and hope to be ready for Saturday’s high-stakes Kings Royal, with $200,000 on the line.

Meanwhile, the likes of Hunter Schuerenberg, Michael Kofoid, and Bill Balog were also forced to retire early after the Lap 1 incident. However, Brad Sweet had better luck as Kasey Kahne repaired his No. 49 car, and he ended up finishing 17th while Brady Bacon finished 19th, which are decent results under the circumstances. Meanwhile, part-time Truck and Xfinity Series driver Corey Day, driving the No. 14BC Sprint Car also had a positive day.

Kyle Larson ended up in Victory Lane

It looks like Kyle Larson has found his momentum again. Just days before the Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway, the California-native claimed the $100,000 prize money after winning the race at Eldora Speedway. He took the lead on Lap 20 after a heated battle with polesitter Rico Abreu and pulled away to secure his 10th win at the Rossburg, Ohio, dirt track. It was Yung Money’s first Sprint Car win at the track since he won the Kings Royal in 2021.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Posse star Anthony Macri put on an inspiring run at the dirt track after starting from 11th, and went on to finish runner-up. And Abreu, who started from pole, occupied the last podium finish by finishing third, while Aaron Retuzel and Corey Day rounded out the top five.

The action is far from over at Eldora’s high-banked half-mile clay oval, though. Known as the ‘World’s Greatest Dirt Track’, the venue will also host Saturday’s $200,000-to-win Kings Royal. The race will be broadcast on FS1 and streamed on FloRacing, while those hoping to attend in person can enter the venue at noon, with hillside seating available on a first-come basis.