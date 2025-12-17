Kyle Larson’s Sprint Car Rivals Threatens Criminal Action Against Track Owner Over $15,000 Winner’s Purse

For most sprint car teams, once the checkered flag waves, the job is done. But for STP Motorsports, winning at Atomic Speedway was only half the story. After taking the October 2025 victory, the team ran into an unexpected problem that had nothing to do with the race itself.

STP Motorsports did everything right on the track, beating the competition and earning the win. The frustration came afterward, when what should have been a straightforward payout turned into an issue serious enough for the team to speak out publicly, putting the race organizer in an uncomfortable spotlight.

STP Motorsports reveals tussle over winning purse

The Sprint race at Atomic Speedway was among the most-watched events on FloRacing. STP had a good day on the track with Bryce Lucius pushing the #32 car to victory.

The winner’s purse was $15,000. Although it may not be much compared to professional stock car racing, it is a significant amount for smaller, regional teams, such as STP Motorsports, which have high operating costs.

However, the team did not receive the winning money. Months after the race ended, the team took to their social media handles, directing the message towards their fans, informing them that the team hadn’t been paid for winning the race.

“It is sad for me to report that after winning the Sprint Car race at Atomic Speedway on October 25, 2025, STP Motorsports has not been paid the advertised $15,000 winner’s purse,” the message read.

The team wasn’t exactly left in the dark. The organizers wrote them two separate checks; however, neither of them cleared owing to insufficient funds, another mistake on the organizer’s end.

“Since that race, we have received two separate checks from Atomic Speedway[…]Both checks were returned due to insufficient funds. We were later advised that payment would be made via wire transfer, which has not been received as of this posting,” the message continued.

Hosting events like these is a huge challenge. However, as noticed in Kyle High-Limit Racing, sufficient provisions need to be made.

Due to their neglect, Atomic Speedway and/or the race organizer could face major legal liability, as STP is now pursuing it.

“At this point, we are proceeding with both criminal and civil remedies to recover our unpaid winnings and related damages,” they wrote.

But why are these teams largely dependent on winning funds for their operations?

Why do regional teams like Kyle Larson’s competitor STP face financial strains?

Motorsports is an expensive business. The running costs of the cars can be a significant burden for teams. Moreover, they must remain at peak performance, so even minor issues such as tire wear can cost the team significantly.

For regional and smaller teams like STP, this isn’t easy to cover. They typically plan their financial decisions around prize money from race wins, which is exactly what STP did after winning at Atomic. However, because they did not receive the funds, the team is in significant financial strain and is preparing to pursue legal action.

However, STP is not precisely a rookie team. They have faced the likes of Kyle Larson and others multiple times in series such as the High Limit Racing and the World of Outlaws. But, $15,000 is not a small amount for them, either. Any decisions they made after winning the race were hampered from the outset by not receiving payment, and the team is now struggling.

Given the strong case they make against the organizers (based solely on their statement), they might be able to recover the winnings with damages.