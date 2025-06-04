Kyle Larson’s Sprint Cars Rival Lifts Lid on His Racing Careers Untold Struggles

In December 2024, Rico Abreu was on top of the sprint car world. He had built a strong following, stacked wins under his belt, and was ready to chase glory in Australia’s high-paying Speedweek. But then, disaster struck. A wrist injury, quiet but serious, forced him off the track. The decision to skip the tourney wasn’t easy. “I’m incredibly gutted to let everyone know I will not be racing Western Australia Speedweek. Trying to race with severely weak grip strength and mobility will put myself and my fellow racers in danger if I can’t react properly,” he wrote.

Fans were stunned. The man who had fought through more than just track conditions was now sidelined. It wasn’t just about losing a race; it was losing a shot at history. The injury came at the worst time. The Perth Motorplex was hosting the richest Sprint Car race in Australian history. For a racer like Abreu, known for delivering under pressure, the moment felt cruel. Ultimately, his long-time rival Kyle Larson won the iconic event and 100,000.

Fast-forward just months later, and Rico Abreu is not only back, but he’s also dominating. He’s taken checkered flags in a streak, outpacing the biggest names, even Larson himself. But the wins aren’t what make his return so electric. What really shines is how every lap he drives carries the weight of years of struggle and innovation, shaping a rival who’s redefining what perseverance in motorsport looks like.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rico Abreu reveals secrets of his sprint car!

Since returning from his injury, Rico Abreu has been nearly unstoppable. In April, he claimed back-to-back victories at Knoxville Raceway, dominating both the local and World of Outlaws competition. Just a week later, he took the Stockyard Stampede in Texas, racing against Kyle Larson and Brad Sweet in a high-speed battle through dense lap traffic. Rico held off Larson to win by just over a second.

Then came Kansas City. At Lakeside Speedway in May, Rico not only survived a chaotic, crash-filled race but also won it. Top contenders like Madsen, Sweet, and even Larson crashed out in one dramatic lap, while Rico drove his No. 24 car through nearly untouched. That marked his second straight win with High Limit Racing and his fourth weekend in a row taking home a trophy. In two races alone, his team earned $37,500.

But what many don’t see behind Rico’s recent hot streak is what sets him apart, not just as a racer, but as a human being. Rico was born with achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism. At 4’4″, his body doesn’t fit the mold of a typical driver. So, he and his team built a car that fits him. “Everyone thinks I stand up to drive my race car. My car has seven differences from the average race car, and in this video, I’m going to show you what they are,” Rico explained in a video.

These differences aren’t shortcuts; they’re necessities, and the team crafted them with precision. They moved his seat six inches forward and mounted his foot pedals on six-inch blocks. Additionally, they completely reconfigured the brake system, throttle, and master cylinder to match his frame. They even moved the steering box. “If we had shortened the brake pedal and left the master cylinder in the standard location, it would have been much harder for me to push. It wouldn’t have worked properly,” Rico explained.

That’s the kind of detail that powers his car, not fancy materials or carbon fiber tricks, but thoughtful, functional design. He also runs fiberglass panels instead of lightweight carbon fiber, because he needs the extra weight. Sprint cars have a 1,425-pound minimum weight rule. To meet it, Rico’s team bolts on about 15 extra pounds of lead. Additionally, his famous bent steering wheel? It’s no gimmick. “Dave Jones made it for me at the Chili Bowl in 2011. It’s easier for me to reach when I get loose in the race car,” Rico said.

These changes might look small to an outsider, but for Rico, they make racing possible and competitive. Early in his career, these adjustments weren’t fully dialed in. He struggled to reach the wheel, wore out his arms mid-race, and couldn’t grip well when the car got loose. And now, that innovation is delivering wins, often at the expense of his long-time rival, Kyle Larson. In total, he has seven custom-made adjustments fitted to his sprint car that help him win races and stay competitive, especially against the HMS driver. With wins piling up and his custom-built car clicking, Rico Abreu has found a rhythm that’s hard to match.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kyle Larson Steps Away from Supercar Debut

Kyle Larson, one of the most versatile drivers in the world, has unexpectedly pulled out of his planned Supercar debut in Australia. The announcement came just weeks after his grueling attempt at “Double Duty”, racing both the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, ended in crashes at both events. Larson had been slated to race in the prestigious Adelaide Grand Final as a wildcard for PremiAir Racing.

He even locked in an agreement with the South Australian Motorsport Board. Back in April, Larson had expressed excitement about the opportunity, saying, “One that kind of stands out to me and hopefully we can put it together down the road is, I’d like to run a Supercar, in particular Adelaide. It’s their finale, they have a dirt sprintcar track in the city as well, so I could do both.” However, fatigue and a tight racing calendar seem to have altered those plans.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“It’s really tough to run big races because I’m racing 54 weekends of the year, pretty much!” Larson had admitted. After the back-to-back crashes and a demanding schedule, his team made the decision to prioritize rest and recovery. Though the withdrawal disappoints fans in Australia, it may be a smart long-term move for Larson. Especially now, when the NASCAR Cup Series is headed into a crucial mid-season patch, racing at new tracks and road courses.