At Talladega, a yellow line can be the difference between a race-winning move and a trip to the back of the field. Kyle Larson crossed the finish line first, but the photographs that surfaced afterward put that thin strip of paint under a microscope. Now, NASCAR is being asked to explain a decision that could have turned Larson’s biggest breakthrough at the track into a very different Sunday.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Further from NASCAR on the Larson photo showing him on the yellow line (not below, in their view): If any part of the tire is still on the line, it’s not a penalty. They’re saying both tires have to be fully below the yellow line. (I’m just telling you what they said.)” NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck posted that clarification on X on Sunday, October 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

It addressed photographs showing Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet running close to the double-yellow line during his final-lap charge. NASCAR had reviewed the incident and decided that he had not crossed beneath the boundary. However, the explanation Gluck received only gave fans another reason to question the decision.

To understand why, it helps to look at how Kyle Larson got there. Larson took the white flag in the lead and dropped to 11th during the final lap. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was ahead, with William Byron and other drivers fighting for the win. Larson needed a way through, and Ross Chastain helped him build momentum in the closing turns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then Austin Hill’s car lost power near the end of the lap, disrupting the front of the field. Larson found his opening, charged past Ricky Stenhouse Jr. through the tri-oval, and raced toward the finish. He beat Byron by 0.041 seconds, claiming his first Talladega Cup victory.

That pass by Gilliland is where the controversy begins. At Talladega and Daytona International Speedway, the double-yellow lines mark the inside boundary of the racing surface. Drivers cannot dip beneath them to advance their position.

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR’s Rule Book, Section 8.3.2, allows officials to black-flag a driver who goes below the lines to improve position. A driver who forces another competitor beneath them to block a pass can also face a penalty.

However, running on the painted line is not automatically the same as crossing beneath it. NASCAR’s initial explanation was that Larson’s left-side tires touched the yellow line but never went below it. Officials therefore considered the move legal. But the explanation wasn’t quite so simple.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Gluck, NASCAR initially said both tires had to be fully below the line for a violation. It then corrected that interpretation, explaining that even one tire below the line could be enough. Its position on Kyle Larson, however, remained unchanged: officials believed none of his tires had crossed beneath the boundary.

Larson admitted he knew the pass was close. He had not seen the photographs or video when asked about it, but acknowledged that losing the win over a violation would have been painful. His crew chief, Cliff Daniels, also divulged that Larson had started celebrating before reaching the finish line and had taken his hands off the wheel. That could explain why the car drifted toward the boundary, although it does not settle whether a violation occurred.

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR also examined whether Larson had received help from other Chevrolet drivers.

Officials reviewed the SMT data for Stenhouse, Byron and Cole Custer, finding that all three remained at full throttle from Turn 3 to the finish. That review addressed suspicions about drivers lifting to help Kyle Larson, but it did not resolve the separate argument over the yellow line.

ADVERTISEMENT

The win stood. The photographs remained, and fans began bringing up previous calls that made the latest ruling harder for them to accept.

One fan accused NASCAR of allowing race manipulation when it suited the organization, writing:

“Basically @NASCAR just doesn’t want to admit that they were allowing race manipulation when it benefits who they want it too, and are cool with trying to rig races.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no established evidence that NASCAR rigged Larson’s win. Still, the accusation reflects the distrust that can follow when officials make a close call and their explanation changes afterward.

Another fan brought up Martinsville in 2020, writing:

“This is Martinsville 2020 all over again that’s not the wording just the wording now anything for Hendrick and the golden boy and I’m even more mad Nascar is making me defend Bubbles Wallace.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The reference concerns Chase Elliott’s controversial pit-road scare at Martinsville Speedway during the 2020 playoff race. Officials initially looked at penalizing Elliott’s team for a crew member going over the pit wall too early, but after reviewing the footage, NASCAR determined the jackman re-established his position in time and declined to issue a penalty. Elliott went on to win and secure his place in the Championship 4.

A third fan argued that the rule itself invites selective enforcement:

“Just be honest, it depends on what driver it is before its enforced…🤣. Just make it all 4 tires below and do away with it. It’s always gonna be who Nascar favors in the situation anyway.”

That proposed solution would not match the existing rule, which focuses on a driver’s left-side tires crossing beneath the boundary to improve position. But the complaint points to a genuine source of confusion: fans watching the same photographs can disagree over whether a tire is touching the line or has crossed it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Haley’s 2018 Daytona penalty is also a parallel here. Haley appeared to win the Xfinity Series Coca-Cola Firecracker 250, only for NASCAR to rule that he had gone below the double-yellow lines while advancing. He was relegated to 18th, and Kyle Larson was declared the winner. A fan brought up the incident:

“Ok then what about Justin Haley’s Daytona call when he clearly never went below it? NASCAR has the worst officiating in the history of sports.”

For Haley, NASCAR judged that he had crossed beneath the boundary to improve his position. In Larson’s case, officials reached the opposite conclusion. And so, yet another fan mocked what they saw as special treatment for Hendrick Motorsports, writing:

“Actually it’s rule #592448 that any Hendrick driver can break the rules and not face the punishment for breaking the rule.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The final argument was more contextual but still had that tone of criticism. Someone wrote:

“I swear most people, including nascar themselves, don’t understand that the orange restart stripe is not one of the yellow lines. The orange stripe is fully below the lowest yellow line. His left front is easily fully below the lowest yellow. This is crazy”

The orange stripe is not the boundary used to enforce the rule, so identifying the correct line is essential. The question is whether Kyle Larson’s tire crossed beneath the actual double-yellow boundary, not whether it appeared below another painted marking.

For now, this is all we have.

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR has not overturned the result, and Larson remains the winner of the YellaWood 500.