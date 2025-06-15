Kyle Petty Pens Heartfelt Note to Father Richard Petty Over 65 Year Old Bond

NASCAR’s not just about burning rubber and chasing checkered flags, it’s also about the families who pour their hearts into the sport, generation after generation. The roar of engines and the sting of a close finish are thrilling, but it’s the father-son bonds, forged in the heat of competition and the quiet moments off the track, that give the sport its soul.

Richard Petty and Kyle Petty’s father -son bond stretches well beyond the confines of NASCAR racetracks. This was evident during last year’s Goodwood Road Racing event, where Kyle was seen piloting that iconic #43 Plymouth Superbird and King Petty was riding in the passenger seat of Beast of Turin. It was a wholesome moment for them, “A memory with my dad that I’ll never forget! ⬇️” Kyle Petty shared the video along with this caption on Facebook. But his appreciation for his father didn’t stop there as on the Father’s Day, Kyle Petty is celebrating NASCAR’s most iconic hero with a throwback photo that will take you back in time.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kyle Petty’s heartfelt ode to Richard Petty

Kyle Petty poured his heart out on Instagram this Father’s Day, writing, “Happy Father’s Day to my dad and all the other fathers out there. Growing up, every day I got to spend with my dad was Father’s Day – he was my hero, my teacher and the best dad.” The post, tagged to Richard Petty, NASCAR’s “King,” struck a chord with fans, shining a light on a 65-year father-son bond that’s seen sky-high victories and gut-punch lows. Richard’s larger-than-life presence shaped Kyle’s life, not just as a racer, but as a man.

AD

Their road hasn’t always been smooth. By the late 2000s, the family’s racing team, Petty Enterprises, hit a rough patch. A 2008–2009 merger with Boston Ventures and Gillett-Evernham Motorsports turned it into Richard Petty Motorsports, with Richard holding a smaller stake. Kyle, who poured his soul into running the team and driving the No. 45, was left out in the cold—no seat, no voice in decisions like retro paint schemes. “Crushed,” he stepped back, the hurt raw. Richard, in a 2009 interview, owned up saying, “We were so busy trying to get our end of the deal done…and it fell through the crack and I’m sorry that it did.”

Time and family healed the wounds. By 2010, Richard leaned on his dad Lee’s wisdom: “When it’s Christmas… it’s time to be family again.” Kyle felt it too, saying, “Everything has come full circle… We’re closer now than we have ever been.” A 2024 chat on the Dale Jr. Download podcast laid it bare, they’d gone from teammates to rivals to father and son again, stronger than ever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Petty (@kylepetty) Expand Post

Spotted at Charlotte Motor Speedway in October 2024, signing autographs side by side, their easy laughter showed a bond that is rebuilt now. And the 65-year-old veteran driver is doing his bits in ensuring he carries the family legacy, not on the racetracks but on touring on his motorbike for a good cause.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kyle Petty’s charity ride honors family legacy

Kyle’s not just living his dad’s legacy—he’s adding his own chapters. The 29th Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America wrapped in May 2025, raising $1.4 million for Victory Junction, a camp for kids with chronic medical conditions. “This year’s theme was the ‘Tour of Wonders,’ and we hit some incredible wonders along the way,” Kyle said. The 1,400-mile journey from Traverse City, Michigan, to Hot Springs, Virginia, saw 125 motorcycles weave through seven states, soaking in sights like Niagara Falls and the Rock and roll Hall of Fame.

Since 1995, the Ride’s pulled in over $23 million, giving 136,000 kids free camp experiences. Richard rode alongside stars like Herschel Walker and Kenny Wallace, showing the Petty family’s heart. “What makes the Ride so special is not just the places we visit, but the people—our riders, the fans, and the kids we help,” Kyle added. Fans at stops like Watkins Glen poured in donations through the “Small Change. Big Impact.” push, backed by sponsors like Coca-Cola and Harley-Davidson.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This year’s Ride was supported by long-time sponsors including Coca-Cola, Harley-Davidson, WinCraft Racing, Blue-Emu, and Goody’s. It is more than a fundraiser, it’s Kyle carrying forward the family values Richard Petty instilled. Just as they mended their bond through shared love for NASCAR, Kyle’s work with Victory Junction honors his dad’s lessons of giving back.