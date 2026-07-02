“Kyle’s Spirit Will Always Ride With Me” – Devastated Kurt Busch Plots Ultimate Le Mans Tribute Weeks After Brother’s Tragic Passing

Kyle Busch died on May 21. Three days later, Kurt was standing on pit road at Charlotte before the Coca-Cola 600, placing eight flowers on the No. 8 painted into the infield. All eight stayed there through the entire race. The NASCAR world watched, and nobody said much. There was nothing to say. This weekend, Kurt found another way.

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He is at Le Mans. First race back since losing his brother. And the car he is driving does not say No. 1 anymore.

“I said a couple of weeks ago that Kyle’s spirit will always ride with me, and the first time will be on one of the greatest tracks in the world this weekend,” Kurt Busch said.

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“It is still incomprehensible to think he is gone. Kyle would have loved to have been right there racing alongside me. It would be great to make it a fitting tribute with a win for him in full Kyle style.” as reported by the official IMSA website.

He changed the number last minute. The car now runs No. 8, the number Kyle wore at RCR until the end. It is Kurt’s personal 2020 Chevrolet Camaro, the same car he drove to victory at Las Vegas with Chip Ganassi that season. Ganassi gave it to him afterward as a keepsake. It has since been converted for road racing, rebuilt with a fresh 358ci V8 from Hendrick Motorsports. Kurt shook it down at Road Atlanta in April, then saw it get loaded into a shipping container headed for France.

The event is the HSR NASCAR Classic, 36 stock cars at the Circuit de la Sarthe, July 3 to 5. Three 35-minute sprint races. No 24-hour endurance test, but pure, rough racing on one of the most famous tracks on earth. It’s also 50 years since Bill France Sr. first brought American stock cars to Le Mans back in 1976.

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Kurt Busch visited in 2019 with Ganassi’s Ford GT program. He spent that weekend walking the paddock, shaking hands, and watching. He knew then he wanted to race there someday.

“Go back in 1976, two of them went,” he said. “They’re going to be blown away. That’s what I’m looking forward to the most — when they figure out there’s a big group of us running hard down that front straightaway.”

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Getting back in a car at all is not something Kurt takes for granted. A qualifying crash at Pocono in 2022 ended his full-time career overnight. Concussion symptoms that never fully went away made sure of that.

He works with 23XI Racing now as a brand ambassador. HSR’s format, shorter races, vintage cars, a paddock full of veterans who respect the equipment, is one of the few environments where climbing back in makes sense medically.

Kurt Busch showed up to Le Mans with something to prove

Kurt did not arrive rusty. In April, he won the IROC revival race at Ten Tenths Motor Club outside Charlotte. The car he drove was the actual 2003 Pontiac Firebird he used to win the 2003 IROC championship, pulled out of storage after sitting untouched for over 20 years. Ray Evernham, who is running the revival series, talked him into dusting it off.

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The race came down to Kurt Busch and Jeff Gordon over 12 laps. Gordon was faster in the open sections. Kurt was better in the corners. In the final laps, he held off Jeff Gordon to take the win.

There is more coming. On August 22, the IROC series moves to Washington D.C. for the Freedom 250, a street circuit built around the National Mall. Kurt will line up against Helio Castroneves, Dario Franchitti, Tony Kanaan, Bobby Labonte, Rusty Wallace, and Bill Elliott.

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But that is August. Right now it is Le Mans, it is the No. 8, and it is Kurt Busch trying to win a race the way his brother would have wanted, all in, no holding back.