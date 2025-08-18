Lap of Honor: 15,000 Fans Join Mourning Family to Honor Fallen Driver at Bowman Gray

The lights at Bowman Gray Stadium have always carried stories of triumph, passion, and the roar of engines that defined Saturday nights. But this time, those lights dimmed with grief. Thousands of fans poured into the stadium to honor a man whose presence once lit up every corner of the track. Robbie Brewer, the man in the green No. 68 whose legacy on the track stretched back to 1990, took his final ride on Saturday, August 9, 2025, during a Sportsman division race at Bowman Gray, a night that began as another chapter in his long racing career but ended in tragedy.

He left behind not only stunned fans and fellow drivers but also a legacy that now lives larger than the sport itself. And that legacy came on full display this Saturday as fans and drivers paid their tributes.

“He’d want everybody to enjoy themselves,” says fellow driver amid silent lap honor

Last Saturday, under the bright lights and thunderous cheers of Bowman Gray Stadium, Robbie Brewer took to the track for what would tragically become his final race. It was late in the evening, with only four laps remaining and the first of the two 20-lap Sportsman Division features, when the green No. 68 suddenly lurched from the pack.

Sources suggest a heart attack struck mid-race, robbing Brewer of control as his car veered sharply off the line and crashed head-on into the wall at turn 4. The impact sent his machine rolling down the front stretch, bringing a silence to the roaring crowd.

With urgency born of dread, track crews peeled the roof from Brewer’s car to free him, and he was rushed to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. But by Sunday morning, the vibrant soul behind the steering wheel, beloved for decades at the oval, had passed away. His loss rocked the racing world, marking the first driver fatality at this storied short track since 2002 and ending a remarkable career that began in 1990.

However, his mark on the racing world stays on. This Saturday night, Bowman Gray was awash with green, the color Brewer carried with pride, while the No. 68 found its way onto shirts, cars, stickers, and even balloons drifting skyward. Before the racing began, silence fell over the stand as friends and drivers pushed Brewer’s car for one final lap, a gesture that turned grief into reverence.

Brad Lewis, one of his peers, smiled through emotion and said, “He’d want everybody to enjoy themselves and not make a big hoopla about him. But we’re going to — I’m sorry Robbie, but that’s just the way it’s gonna be.” Lewis carried his own quiet tribute, tucking Brewer’s number inside the 16 of his car, a small reminder that the night belonged to him. He added, “I’ve been saying that all week — we’re racing for Robbie, and if you’ll look inside my 16 there’s a 68 inside the number.”

From the stands, longtime friends remembered not just the racer but the man. Fans like Melissa Woods recalled how her children once climbed into Brewer’s car, and how he always had time for them, always friendly, no matter where he went.

She said, “He was a great guy off the racetrack and on the racetrack. When my kids were smaller, they always sat in his car, and he was just always very friendly wherever he went. He was a great guy.” Chelsea Cranford, dressed in green and sporting a self-made T-shirt with his number, said it best, “Green was his color, 68 was his number, so I made the T-shirts and thought that was good for his memory.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FloRacing (@floracing)

Even the lemonade stand turned into a beacon of remembrance. S & P Lemonade, run by Seth Caldwell, pledged the night light-up cup proceeds to Victory Junction in Brewer’s name, a gesture that matched the kind of man he was, someone who gave without needing to be asked.

As the crowd cheered, as engines rolled, Lewis’s words hung in the air: “A lot of people say that when someone passes, that that was a good guy or they were one of a kind. But I truly say there’s no Robbie Brewers in this world. There’s no more. Can’t be. Not like that guy.” As the world of NASCAR mourns his loss, a local vendor around the corner has decided to make a difference.

Local vendor raising funds for Victory Junction in honor of Brewer

At Bowman Gray Stadium, a local vendor plans to honor Robbie Brewer on Saturday by lighting up the stands in his memory. FOX8 spoke with the vendor, as well as Brewer’s, about how they hope to keep Brewer’s legacy alive. In fact, Seth Caldwell was completely shocked upon the passing of Brewer; he said, “ One of the drivers who actually raced with Robbie came up to the trailer and said, ‘Hey, Robbie’s gone.’ I was just in shock for a few minutes there.”

Caldwell wants to honor Robbie’s memory and reached out to his family to ensure the tribute aligns with their wishes. On Saturday, all proceeds from the sale of light cups at Caldwell’s lemonade truck will go to Victory Junction, a nonprofit that provides life-changing camp experiences for children with serious illnesses and chronic medical conditions, in Brewer’s honor.

Caldwell said, “The family… requested that in lieu of flowers… That’s where we got the idea of giving our donations to Victory Junction as well. Just because we could tell that it was something that was special to the family. Flowers…wilt away. They die off. But something like this is something that’s going to stick forever.”

It was a tribute that reflected who Robbie was as a person. And was a man on a mission. He added, “We’ve set a goal of $6868… We did that because Robbie’s number for a great deal of his career was number 68… our goal is between the sale of the cup and between other donations that we bring in. We’d like to be able to hand Victory Junction at least $6868 in honor of Robbie.” He also mentioned that anyone who couldn’t attend Saturday’s event could still contribute to the cause.

While Brewer was celebrated for his racing, his fiancée, Angel McCarter, emphasized that he was also a loving partner and selfless person. As the racing world says its final prayers and goodbyes, the stadium of Bowman Gray will always remember Robbie Brewer’s legacy.