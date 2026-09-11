Las Vegas Moves to Immortalize Late Kyle Busch and Brother Kurt With Touching Tribute to Hometown Icon

What would be the ideal way to celebrate the late Kyle Busch’s racing legacy? Some fans felt it should be a Hall of Fame recognition, while others wanted a race or an event named in his honor. We’ve seen drivers like Denny Hamlin, Austin Hill, Christopher Bell, and Layne Riggs pay tribute to Rowdy after their race wins. But his hometown of Las Vegas is planning something big, a move that could immortalize him forever.

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Adam Stern from SBJ shared this update on X: “A street near Las Vegas Motor Speedway could be renamed in honor of the late NASCAR driver and valley native Kyle Busch. … Under the proposal, one portion would be renamed ‘Busch Brothers Drive,’ while the other would be ‘Rowdy Road.’”

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The report shared by Stern stated that the Clark County Planning Commission will hold a meeting to consider renaming an L-shaped road within the speedway complex. The road, which connects Las Vegas Boulevard and Checkered Flag Lane, is currently called Eren Drive. But under the new proposal, one portion would be named “Busch Brothers Drive,” while the other would be renamed “Rowdy Road.”

Born and raised in Las Vegas, Kyle Busch made his name among the NASCAR greats with 63 Cup wins and two Cup Series championships to his name. He also won seven NASCAR national series races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Therefore, having a street named after Rowdy next to the iconic track would serve as a perfect tribute to his lasting legacy.

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The county has no objection to getting this renaming project approved, but there’s a small hiccup. County staff noted that there is already a street named “Rowdy,” which could pose an issue with the Combined Fire Communications Center. If everything goes through, they will have approval to install the new street signs within 60 days.

While Busch’s hometown is working on plans to do its bit to pay tribute to him, Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports are also cooking up something special.

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Larson will have a special paint scheme for Vegas race

There was a time when Kyle Busch drove the iconic Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. From 2004 to 2007, he piloted the car to victory lane four times before making the switch to Joe Gibbs Racing. Hendrick Motorsports announced that they will have a special paint scheme honoring Rowdy for the October 4 Chase race at LVMS.

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Busch drove the iconic yellow-and-blue Kellogg’s car, and those colors will be present on Larson’s No. 5 car. The only difference will be that the primary sponsorship will come from HendrickCars.com. It is a throwback to Rowdy’s first-ever Car of Tomorrow win at Bristol in 2007.

“Yeah, to me, it was important to run a Kyle Busch tribute scheme because we shared the same number and I really looked up to him just from the good battles we had,” said Larson. “And then even moving on to having children, watching how he coaches Brexton and just really trying to pay attention to how he mentors his kid and how I can relate to that with my children.

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“Thank you to HendrickCars.com and Samantha Busch, the whole Busch family for allowing us to run this paint scheme to honor Kyle, to show what he meant to me and to the sport. So, I look forward to getting out to Vegas and hopefully having a good run.”

Another noteworthy update from this collaboration is that a portion of the royalties received from sales of merchandise featuring Larson’s throwback scheme will support the Busch family’s ‘Bundle of Joy Fund.’

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It will be an emotional moment for the Rowdy Nation when they see the No. 5 Chevy roll out at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in a few weeks.