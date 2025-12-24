Last-Lap Shopping: The Ultimate NASCAR Gift Guide for 2025

Let’s be honest. Christmas Eve has a funny way of sneaking up on people. One minute you’re saying, “I’ll order gifts this weekend,” and the next, you’re staring at the calendar realizing time has officially run out. If that panic feels familiar and the person you forgot just happens to be a NASCAR fan, you’re actually in luck.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

From kids who are just discovering the sport to lifelong fans who never miss a race, NASCAR offers plenty of last-minute gifting saves. No shipping deadlines, no stress spirals. Just quick, thoughtful ideas that still feel intentional. Let’s get you out of gift-giving jail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diecast by Lionel Racing

If you’re scrambling for a Christmas gift and the person on your list loves NASCAR, Lionel Racing diecasts are about as safe as it gets. As the Official Diecast of NASCAR, Lionel has pretty much every car a fan could want, making it perfect for kids, adults, and even lifelong collectors. You’ll find everything from Kyle Larson’s championship-winning car to the Petty family commemorative sets featuring Kyle, Richard, Adam, Lee, and more.

There’s even buzz around the upcoming season cars, such as Joey Logano’s 2026 Shell/Pennzoil paint scheme. Sizes range from pocket-friendly 1:64 to display-worthy 1:24, with prices starting around $10 and climbing past $200 for premium or autographed versions.

Bonus tip: Justin Allgaier’s Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet was this year’s top seller, so if you want something proven to be a fan favorite, that’s a solid last-minute win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out their entire collection here.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR 2025 game copy

Imago NASCAR 25 game VIA X

If you want a last-minute gift for a NASCAR fan who’s also a gamer, then NASCAR 25 is an easy win. Developed by iRacing Studios and released in October 2025, the game delivers realistic physics, official drivers, and all four national series: Cup, Xfinity, Trucks, and ARCA. The best part? It’s perfect for casual gamers and hardcore race fans alike. NASCAR 25 is available digitally only, so sadly, no physical disc will be available for gifting.

However, you can still make it work with a digital gift. NASCAR 25 is available on Steam for $47.99 (20% off), and gifting is easy via a direct game purchase, a digital gift card, or even a physical gift card slipped into a Christmas envelope.

ADVERTISEMENT

To level it up, you can pair it with Logitech G gear, famously used by Denny Hamlin. From the G923 TRUEFORCE wheel to pro-level pedals, it turns living-room racing into the real deal. The wheel + pedals package is currently available for $279.99. Go grab and gift them now! 🎄

Hats and apparel

If you’ve got a NASCAR fan on your list who lives and breathes race day style, hats and apparel are a fantastic last-minute gift that never goes out of fashion. Official team hats, signature driver caps (think Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, or even vintage Petty designs) make great stocking stuffers, and they’re easy to grab online or at local shops. For something warmer, official jackets, hoodies, or tees featuring team logos and vibrant paint scheme graphics bring race-weekend energy to everyday life.

ADVERTISEMENT

The best part? NASCAR gear comes in sizes for everyone – from toddlers sporting their future favorite driver’s cap to adults rocking throwback logo jackets. And if you want to make it extra personal, pick a piece tied to a memorable win or season from 2025.

Whether it’s a sleek embroidered hat or a cozy sweatshirt, it’s the kind of gift a fan will wear proudly all year long (and more).

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR race-used memorabilia

If you really want to win the Christmas gifting game, race-used NASCAR memorabilia is about as authentic as it gets. These are actual parts that have been on the track. Not replicas, not reprints! Online, the Hendrick Motorsports official store is a goldmine, with items ranging from his 2025 backup car hood to Alex Bowman’s right-side door panel.

Offline, major sellers like Hendrick Motorsports Raced Parts, Circle Track Warehouse, and SRI Performance (all based in Mooresville, North Carolina) offer everything from body panels to engines and electronics. Every item is inspected and authenticated, making it a legit piece of NASCAR history and, most importantly, an unforgettable last-minute gift.

Here’s a great guide if you want to learn more about how to get NASCAR race-used memorabilia offline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Race tickets

Finally, nothing beats the thrill of being there. Race tickets are one of the most exciting last-minute gifts you can give a NASCAR fan, whether it’s for a local short track, an Xfinity Series stop, or even a future Cup Series date. Many races still have availability for 2026 events, including marquee weekends like Atlanta, Martinsville, and, of course, the Daytona 500.

Tickets can be purchased online through the NASCAR official site or ticketing partners, often with digital delivery, perfect for a last-minute present you can email or print at home. Looking to make it extra special? Pair tickets with a pre-race garage tour or pit pass for access that few fans get to experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Best of all, you’re not just giving a gift. You’re giving an experience that will create lifelong memories.

Wrapping up

At the end of the day, it’s not about how early you bought the gift. It’s about how well you know the NASCAR fan inside. Whether it’s a diecast, a game download, race-used gear, or tickets to hear the engines roar, these last-minute picks still hit home. Christmas miracles do happen, especially in NASCAR form.