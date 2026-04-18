Last Lifeline Emerges for Kyle Busch as NASCAR Fans Shut the Doors on Kyle Busch After RCR Contract Runs Out

Right now, the entire NASCAR garage is wondering if Busch will be able to return to winning ways once again. As a two-time champion and the driver with the most wins across three NASCAR national series, Kyle Busch is the topic of discussion in nearly every debate. As his RCR deal comes to an end, NASCAR insider Matt Weaver thinks he might still have a chance—just not in the conventional manner.

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Kyle Busch may not get his mojo back but he still has a chance

Even though Busch might not be able to outperform everyone on the grid like he used to, his brand value is good enough for the teams who might have a potential opening. Weaver thinks that the teams would want to double down on his fandom and use his marketability to their advantage.

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“I still think you do it on the hopes that, you know, you’re going to sell some diecast, you’re going to sell some t-shirts, you’re going to do business, and maybe the runway is so short for either of those two teams because of the future they have coming behind them.

“I still think that if you’re a team that has a race-winning caliber seat open, you owe it to your partners, to the industry itself, to try to give Kyle Busch that one more chance to prove he’s still KFB because the industry needs it.”

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What Weaver says is true to a certain extent. In NASCAR, a driver is more than a competitor. He brings with him a whole package of sponsors and fandom that indirectly helps the teams. Throughout his career, Busch has made around $100 million from racing awards and endorsements. If not through race results, then through his following, a driver is a huge asset to any team as long as his racing is good enough.

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During the latest episode of The Teardown, Matt Weaver reveals what he really thinks about Kyle Busch. From his words, it is quite visible that he does not consider Busch to be a championship contender anymore, especially because of his performance against his teammate, Austin Dillon, at Richard Childress Racing.

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“Can you truly project that the guy who can’t outrun his current teammate for whatever reason is going to outproduce what we have in the seat right now? And I don’t—I don’t know,” Weaver says while talking about a potential opportunity with Hendrick Motorsports or Spire Motorsports.

As of 2026, many fans have already given up on Kyle Busch. Not only are his personal results not up to the mark, but the machinery he is driving has also been subpar since the start of the season. For the fans, Busch is already a lost cause. As his contract comes to an end this season, many are of the opinion that Busch is not going to secure himself a top ride anymore.

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However, the chances may be slim, but they are still there. As a Chevrolet driver, Kyle Busch still has a chance to land himself a spot at either Spire or Hendrick Motorsports in the next season. Both teams have shown that they have ample speed to compete at the front compared to Richard Childress‘ struggling outfit.

And owing to the fact that Busch can be a huge boost to the team’s indirect revenue, Matt Weaver believes that there is no reason to doubt his comeback.

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Kyle Busch might still have it in him

Recalling what Denny Hamlin did in his career by turning around a series of bad seasons to return to winning ways, Matt Weaver thinks that there is no doubt that Kyle Busch has the ability to do the same.

“I refuse to believe, given the aging curve of Denny Hamlin or Kevin Harvick, that the wins they were still accumulating, you know, at a similar age, Kyle Busch is not capable of that.”

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Busch still has the spark in him, and that is visible every time he races in the Truck series. The hunger to win is still there, but he is unable to channel that into him on Sunday. Weaver speaks for every NASCAR fan when he says,

“He’s got some swagger on the radio, and I just thought to myself, Man, I missed this on Sunday. Because listening to him right now on Sunday, that is not fun. That is not Rowdy. That’s not KFB.”

Matt Weaver lists out a very important strategy that might end up becoming the lifeline that saves Kyle Busch’s dying career. Do you think it is going to turn out in the manner that he predicted?