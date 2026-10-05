One week after watching victory slip through his fingers, Chase Briscoe finally hit the jackpot at Las Vegas. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver held off Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick to win the South Point 400, earning his second victory of 2026 and the seventh of his Cup career. But while the celebrations were loud in Victory Lane, Briscoe was carrying something much heavier into the weekend. Kansas had left him mentally drained, making this Vegas triumph far more than another win.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Last week was not a very fun mental place to be after kinda throwing one away. So yeah, really cool, like I said, to get in Victory Lane,” Chase Briscoe said in a post-race interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

A week after watching a potential win unravel in the closing laps at Kansas, Chase Briscoe found himself in another tense battle for the lead at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This time, however, the ending belonged to him. Briscoe delivered a dominant performance in the South Point 400, winning both stages and leading 175 of the race’s 267 laps. But what looked like a comfortable afternoon quickly became a dramatic fight when Kyle Larson charged back into contention in the closing laps.

Briscoe had controlled the race for much of the afternoon, putting his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in position to capitalize on his speed at the 1.5-mile track. Larson had struggled early, dropping a lap after making major adjustments, but eventually worked his way back into contention. By the closing stage, the championship leader was once again the biggest threat standing between Briscoe and redemption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then came the moment that nearly changed everything. Larson stayed within striking distance and made a final push toward Briscoe as the leaders approached the checkered flag. Coming off Turn 4, the No. 5 Chevrolet got loose and slapped the outside wall. Tyler Reddick, running behind Larson, had nowhere to go and was collected in the incident. Briscoe escaped the chaos and crossed the finish line first, with Larson second and Reddick third.

For Briscoe, the dramatic finish made the victory even more satisfying because of what had happened seven days earlier. At Kansas, Briscoe had finally managed to get around Larson after chasing him down in the final run. With 30 laps remaining, the No. 19 Toyota took the lead and appeared capable of pulling away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, the car became increasingly loose as the laps wound down. Larson regained the lead with seven laps to go, and Briscoe went into desperation mode, running aggressively against the wall in an attempt to stay in contention.

He hit the wall multiple times and ultimately fell from second to fourth. The disappointment was made worse by the championship implications. Briscoe had needed a big result to close the gap, but instead Larson collected the maximum 76 points and extended his lead. Briscoe left Kansas 123 points behind the championship leader. He had even given up on his Championship hopes back then.

ADVERTISEMENT

Las Vegas provided an immediate response. The win moved Briscoe from eighth to sixth in the Chase standings and cut his deficit to Larson to 84 points with five races remaining. Larson still leads. However, his advantage over Denny Hamlin grew from 26 to 40 points after his runner-up finish. Christopher Bell sits 55 points behind, while Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney are 71 and 80 points back respectively.

Briscoe now sits directly behind that group, with Tyler Reddick only 22 points behind him. After Kansas left him questioning how he had let a victory disappear, Las Vegas gave him exactly the kind of response he needed. This time, when the pressure arrived, Briscoe held on.