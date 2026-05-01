Late Greg Biffle Dragged Into $15 Million Lawsuit as Close Ally Sues Family Estate

A lot has unfolded around Greg Biffle and his family since he died in a tragic plane crash in December 2025. It had already been a difficult stretch for his extended family, and recent developments have only added to the turmoil, including reports of his estate being ransacked earlier this year. Now, another major twist has emerged, with a significant lawsuit filed against the late NASCAR driver.

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Two estates, of Dennis Dutton and of his son, Jack Dutton, have filed lawsuits against Greg Biffle, each seeking $15 million in damages. Both father and son were aboard at the time of the crash and are amongst the seven people whose lives were claimed. Dennis Dutton, being the captain, was flying the aircraft.

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The lawsuit alleges that Biffle, as the plane’s owner, was responsible for the proper maintenance of the Cessna 500 Citation II private jet. The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the case and has not yet concluded its findings.

In their earlier report, the plane’s left engine was found to be faulty. During takeoff, the Duttons and Biffle “discussed that a thrust reverser indicator light(s) for an unspecified engine was inoperative, but that the thrust reverser for the affected engine was working properly.”

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However, it was also revealed that Dennis Dutton was rated to fly the Cessna C550, but FAA regulations required him to have a qualified second-in-command (co-pilot) on board; neither Biffle nor his son passed that criterion. Per FAA records, Biffle had just received certification to fly a multi-engine plane in March 2025, months before the crash. And Jack Dutton was only a flight student at Auburn University, recently earning his Instrument Rated Private Pilot certification.

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Merely ten minutes had passed after the takeoff when Jack Dutton claimed that they were “having some issues here”. Biffle pointed to some power-related issue with the plane’s alternator, which the plane doesn’t possess. In fact, Dutton had passed the control over to his son shortly before the crash.

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Jeff Guzzetti, aviation safety consultant, had also claimed that the lack of an experienced pilot could have also contributed to the crash. On the other hand, Emma Biffle, Greg’s daughter, had also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the estate of Dennis Dutton in February, seeking over $10 million.

The Cessna was returning to the Statesville Regional Airport shortly after take-off, but crashed on the east side of the runway in an attempt to land. This was a huge loss, not just in the NASCAR world, but also personally. But as mentioned, even after his tragic passing, Greg Biffle and his estate have constantly been in the news, and not for a good reason.

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Major conspiracy suspected in Biffle’s estate’s ransacking

On the 7 of January this year, just weeks after Biffle’s passing, his estate at Lake Norman was ransacked. The suspect was identified on the CCTV, stealing goods worth over $30,000 (this included cash, NASCAR memorabilia, and even some weapons). It seemed as if the suspect was well aware of the house layout, as they also managed to skip some of the security cameras, went straight for Biffle’s personal goods, and roamed around with a sense of familiarity.

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While no arrests have been made yet, a person of interest has been identified. At a public memorial held in Charlotte on January 16 in honor of the seven victims of the crash, officials spotted a woman whose appearance matched a suspect captured on surveillance footage – the woman is a friend of Cristina Grossu.

An Iredell County sheriff’s detective further claimed that this break-in was a “cover-up to steal evidence of a more elaborate plan against the Biffle family and their wealth, not only of money but property as well.” According to authorities who discovered multiple frauds related to Biffle and his wife’s bank accounts, the suspects had access to the Biffles’ social security numbers, birthdays, and passwords.

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It is rather disturbing that such a tragic incident has taken such a tragic turn. If no conclusion is reached by the time Biffle might be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame – he’s one of the ten “modern era” nominees – his legacy will be overshadowed further.